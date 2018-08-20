It's ~almost~ officially fall, aka the best time of the year. From baggy flannels, yummy snacks (hello, apple cider donuts), delicious drinks (@Starbucks PSL), what's not to love? And if you're not hooked into all things fall just yet, I have news that'll make you change your mind: Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is returning on September 3, and just because it's not summer anymore doesn't mean you can't stuff your face with ice cream, right!?

Besides, what better way to celebrate the new season of comfort, gorgeous scenery, apple picking and other fun activities by slurping your sorrows away on the delicious limited edition blizzard? Side note, though: NYC, you need some more Dairy Queen locations in you, STAT, because I am already craving this.

Find the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard at a DQ near you, and bring your appetite. According to a press release, the smooth and creamy treat is blended with heavenly pumpkin spice flavors and even chunks of real (!) pumpkin pie. The pumpkin goodness is then mixed into Dairy Queen's signature vanilla soft serve and topped with whipped cream and fall-appropriate nutmeg. Not too hungry? No worries – you can always get it in the mini size (or the largest one they have if you're anything like myself).

Dairy Queen

Luckily for all you pumpkin lovers and sweet tooths (@myself), there are so many more pumpkin-themed treats coming your way this fall! Scroll below for the list of other delicious fall treats you need to try:

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Starbucks The PSL is the quintessential fall drink: It's almost like it's part of our culture as Americans. The subtly sweet coffee, mixed with fall-esque spices and scents, makes for the perfect cure to the 3 p.m. slump at work, or the ideal cure for a lazy Sunday. It's festive, delicious, and amazing. Try it either hot or iced (I def recommend switching it up and ordering it iced, though). It usually drops in late August, but Starbucks has yet to confirm a release date this year. We shall see...

Auntie Anne's Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Nuggets Auntie Anne's Auntie Anne's limited edition pumpkin spice pretzel nuggets will be available for purchase on September 3, so you can run to DQ to get your Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, and then dip your ~festive~ pretzel nuggets into it! Genius. The pretzels are tossed in a sweet and decadent mixture of autumn spices and sugar, and offered with either a Sweet Glaze dip or Cream Cheese dip (or just order both!). Happy feasting, my people.

Pumpkin Spice Noosa noosa Noosa put their own fun twist on the classic dessert by yogurt-ifying it. The topping is packed with fresh granola, pumpkin seeds, and white chocolate chips, so you can satisfy your sweet tooth and also sneak a little bit of protein into your afternoon snacking.

Pumpkin Spice Pillsbury Grands Walmart The only thing better than cinnamon rolls is pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls. Bake them fresh in your oven and impress your brunch guests, since you're now ~the hostess with the mostess~. I recommend buying in bulk, since they go FAST.

Samuel Adams Harvest Pumpkin Ale Samuel Adams Confession: I'm sick of pretending I enjoy drinking beer. I often find myself gagging at the taste of regular ale, but this Harvest Pumpkin Ale is the ultimate exception. Enjoy it on an impromptu apple picking trip (not while you're driving, of course!) and take in the scenery and the good ol' outdoors (because that's what fall is really about, right?!).