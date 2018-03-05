Stunning. That's pretty much the best way to describe Chilean actor Daniela Vega at the 2018 Academy Awards. Vega has won infinite praise for her work as an opera singer dealing with the death of her beloved in the remarkably complex A Fantastic Woman, which is nominated for Best Foreign Film. Vega wore a sleeveless, fuchsia dress with a halter neck to the Oscars. It had a cinched waist, and a ruffled bottom. The chiffon gown by Maria Lucia Hohan was incredibly lovely and will certainly help to cement her status as someone to watch on red carpets, in addition to on the silver screen.

It was a huge and history-making night for Vega, who was the first-ever openly trans person to present an award at the Oscars. Vega is a reminder of how far the film industry has come, and she looked absolutely gorgeous for such an impactful occasion for both herself and the entire trans community.

Vega's ensemble was a perfectly executed exercise in contrasts. The color was adventurous, while the silhouette was soft and flowing. Her red carpet style as of late has featured a variety of dresses, many of which are satin and flow about her body. She also favors a statement red lip at events. Her Academy Awards look was a mix of most of those elements, but with some new and unexpected touches.

The actor added extra long extensions to her dark hair, which was styled in a deceptively simple way. It was blown straight, center-parted, and slightly tucked behind her ears as it framed her face. Her makeup was super subtle. Rather than rock the red lip we expected, Vega went with a nude x brown pucker and simmering, smoky eyes, and lightly flushed cheeks. Since her dress provided a bold pop of color, she kept her makeup, which was all Chanel products according to W, more low key. The end result was just beautiful.

Vega kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a ice on her wrist and diamond and emerald chandelier earrings. Her high neckline negated the need for a necklace and the color was seriously the most eye-catching element of her outfit. Therefore, she didn't pile on the bling. Oh, and check out her strappy and chunky gold heels.

Everything about Vega swirled, from her hair to the bottom of her dress. She was excited about her Academy Awards look, telling W that "it's a new color and new style I've never used before."

If the 90th Academy Awards served as your introduction to Vega, here's what else to know about her. She is 28 years old, and both an actor and a trained opera singer since the age of 8. She began her transition at age of 17.

A Fantastic Woman is her breakout role and is that which is putting her on Hollywood's map. In the film, she portrays Marina Vidal, a young singer mourning the sudden death of her boyfriend Orlando. Vidal is transgender, and Orlando's family rejects rather than embraces her. She also deals with the authorities sharing a similar transphobia.

If you've not yet seen the film, you need to make plans to do so ASAP. You will be as engaged by Vega's performance as you were by her 2018 Academy Awards ensemble.

Vega's buzzed-about career and her fantastic sense of style, as evidenced at the 2018 Academy Awards, will keep her firmly on your radar for the foreseeable future.