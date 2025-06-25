When Charli XCX sang “I’m so Julia” on her Grammy-nominated hit “360,” she was likely referring to how Julia Fox turns every event she goes into a proper fashion moment. The author and actor likes to experiment with her style, and often in disruptive ways, donning a Canadian tuxedo with butt cleavage and wearing period panties when she launched her skincare line.

Lately, she’s been embracing the cottagecore trend to the fullest extent, complete with maiden-like hair accessories. But in true Fox fashion, she’s making the aesthetic as spicy and revealing as possible, especially when she showed off her latest ensemble on June 24.

Julia’s Undies-Forward Dress

Taking to her Instagram Story, Fox shared a mirror selfie wearing an outfit that somehow made Handmaid’s Tale-inspired garb sexy. She donned an unconventional cutout gown, featuring a white sleeveless top with frayed edges and a super low-rise pleated mini-skirt.

The garments were connected by a completely transparent panel, which exposed Fox’s skin-colored underwear.

While the photo obscured her footwear, Fox still made room for a statement accessory, donning a frilly, delicate maid’s cap made with sheer white lace that perfectly framed her slicked-back hair.

Julia’s Cottagecore Looks

Fox is bringing her new cottagecore inspiration to unexpected places. Last week, she attended the premiere of Jean Smart’s new Broadway show, Call Me Izzy, wearing a look that combined lingerie with modest-looking garb. She chose to wear a sheer white camisole top, featuring a cropped hem and a dainty pink bow stitched onto her collar.

She paired her tank with a low-rise, floor-length white skirt, the top half of which resembled a lace-up corset. But it was the crochet and lace headscarf wrapped around her neck that truly put her look in cottagecore territory.

Valerie Terranova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox also proved her love of headscarves at the Tribeca Film Festival, donning a silky white one to the premiere of The Trainer. Naturally, she made the garment spicier by wearing a matching slip dress with a padded skirt, as well as a pair of pointed-toe heels made with sheer mesh.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox doesn’t just follow trends — she transforms them instead.