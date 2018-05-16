There's is no debating that Disney makes some of the cutest and quirkiest accessories around. Just look at how iconic those Mickey and Minnie ear hats are. This time the brand decided to bring in a little help to up the style factor. Danielle Nicole makes the most epic Disney character bags that you have to see to believe. These accessories were made for the ultimate Disney fans, and you're going to want every single one.

Every fashion lover knows that not all Disney collection are created equal. Some creations are simple, while others go above and beyond to create an entire experience. Danielle Nicole's bags are the latter plus so much more. Each crossbody and handbag features a different character and brings them to life on the accessory.

The designer features classic characters like Princess Jasmine, Tiana, and Tinkerbell as cutouts that you can hold all your essentials in. Princesses aren't the only characters feature though. The best part of the Danielle Nicole designs are that they give the sidekicks some time in the spotlight as well. Genie, Lucifer, and Flounder have bags designed after them as well. There's even bags after Grandmother Willow, Dr. Facilier the Tarot Card Reader, and Pascal.

But the best one of them all might just be the Rapunzel purse. You can carry it as a crossbody or hold the accessory by her hair as a handbag. This is quirky meets cute meets stylish like never before.

All of the designs are available on the Shop Disney and Danielle Nicole websites. Are you ready for the best part? Every single one is under $100. Prince yourself, because this isn't a dream.

There are tons of different styles in the collection too. Whether you're looking to carry around a backpack or sling the Disney character over your shoulder, there's something for you. Good luck picking a favorite, because you're going to want every single one.

Tinkerbell Crossbody

2. Jasmine's Tassel Hair

Danielle Nicole Jasmine Crossbody $68 Danielle Nicole Princess Jasmine has arguably always had some of the best hair in Disney history. Now that it's a fringe accessory, it's even better. It doesn't get much cuter than this.

3. Pascal Purse

Danielle Nicole Pascal Diecut Crossbody $68 Danielle Nicole Even the sidekicks get their time to shine in the collection. Danielle Nicole doesn't feature every single character that Disney has ever created, but the diversity of old and new faces is incredible.

4. Pocahontas Clutch

Danielle Nicole Pocahontas Diecut Clutch $68 Danielle Nicole The colors in this collection are on another level. You might not be able to paint with all the colors of the wind, but this bag will sure make it feel like you can.

5. Cinderella Crossbody

6. Flounder Tote

7. Tiana Purse

8. Snow White Backpack

9. Rapunzel Hairbag

10. Grandmother Willow Bucket Bag

11. Genie Crossbody

Danielle Nicole Genie Crossbody $68 Danielle Nicole You ain't never seen a purse quite like this. The shine plus the accessories make this the ultimate purse. You don't even have to rub it to make it shine.

You can't go wrong with any of these purses. No matter what your level of fandom is, there's something for you.