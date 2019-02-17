One of your favorite American Crime Story stars is already having an eventful year. On Saturday, Feb.16, Darren Criss married longtime girlfriend Mia Swier at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans, according to E! Online. The ceremony was attended by family and friends, including the actor's former Glee costars Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, and Harry Shum Jr. According to E! News, the groom wore a white tuxedo for the big event, and Swier's wedding dress was a princess-style gown worn with white combat boots. The two rode away from the ceremony in a red vintage Rolls Royce, and the couple reportedly looked super happy as they drove off from the event.

Criss and Swier have been together for over 8 years, but have largely kept the details of their relationship private. According to People, Swier is a producer and has worked for Fox and Showtime, though little is known about how the couple met. In 2013, Criss revealed he dated Swier before he was a major actor or seriously considering a career in television in an interview with Kiss 92.5, as reported by E! News. The Assassination of Gianni Versace star announced his engagement on Instagram in January of 2018 with a picture of himself posing with his fiancée, writing:

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

In February of 2018, Criss revealed engagement details, noting that he proposed before the official announcement on Instagram and Twitter in an interview with Esquire. "It was a long time coming," he told the publication. "We'd waited a while before we announced it. I had a whole thing written, like, 'Usually I don't like talking about my private life...' which I really don't—I was really allergic to it for a while. Eventually I got over myself and realized that it's just the best way to let people know.”

The wedding likely will provide some much-needed personal time amid a busy couple of professional years for Criss. In September 2018, he took home his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor for his role as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. In January, he continued to sweep awards season with a Golden Globe win for the role. Later that month, Criss also won big at the SAG Awards, taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

Criss thanked Swier for her support during his Emmy Awards speech, as per E! News. "To my darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life and I'm so thankful for you," he said. "I'm so lucky to have you." Criss' career took off after he first appeared on Glee in 2010, and it's clear that these two have supported each other personally and professionally over the years. While less is known about Swier's professional life, the two co-own a piano bar in Los Angeles called Tramp Stamp Granny's, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swier and Criss had been planning to tie the knot for a long time, and it looks like the day was perfect. The couple was surrounded by family and friends, including Criss' costars, for the special occasion. If their big day is any indication, it seems this couple have many more happy years ahead of them.