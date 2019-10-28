DAWANG'S Fall 2019 Collection Fuses Chinese Traditions With Modern Street Style

For a long time, Asian culture has been one of fashion’s biggest “inspirations." But Chinese-born designer Daisy Wang’s DAWANG brand wants to reclaim Asia's influence with a sick streetwear line for Fall/Winter 2019. The collection features ready-to-wear pieces that bring traditional Chinese clothing elements into its seams.

Wang came to the United States as a teenager, but traveled between her California boarding school and China during academic breaks. Wang realized there was a space in the fashion market after studying subcultures at Parsons the New School of Design in 2018. That year, she took the knowledge of her Chinese background and meshed it with modern American silhouettes to launch the DAWANG brand. Wang’s latest 15-piece collection offers a cool girl vibe with traditional Chinese prints.

Wang tells Bustle via email that her collection is inspired by the '80s because it was the era of vivid colors, bold styles, and eye-catching athletic wear. The bright warm tones from the '80s meshed with Chinese aesthetics (like embroidery, collars, and detailed buttons) is what makes the DAWANG line stand out. Wang also adds that the colorful power suits "and Jane Fonda's workout tapes" also helped shape DAWANG's Fall/Winter line.

"Our goal is to find a nuanced balance between the two cultures and infuse aesthetics from both to create pieces that make people feel people feel sexy and confident," Wang says. "There are definitely hero pieces with more Asian flair, but the collection also includes elevated basics with subtle details that can be worn by everyone because ultimately, our brand was born to welcome consumers from all backgrounds who can wear our garments with respect and appreciation and not make a costume or gimmick out of them."

The collection will drop all throughout the season, but you can shop some pieces now online at DAWANGNewYork.com and exclusively in store at the Chop Suey Club in New York City. You can shop these Chinese-inspired streetwear looks in sizes S-L for between $109 and $340. Intrigued? Here are some of the chicest pieces in the line.

DAWANG Velvet Mini Dress

One of the main fabrics in DAWANG's fall and winter collection is velvet. This mini dress is like a throwback to the '90s in its short length and side slit while staying true to Wang's cultural roots with its high neck collar.

DAWANG Full Padded Coat

DAWANG's only piece of outerwear in the collection is this padded coat coat. The embroidered quilt-like jacket is a staple piece that features side slits. This baby comes to the DAWANG site on Nov. 15.

DAWANG Side Pocket Silk Pants

One of the coolest parts about DAWANG is that many of the pieces in collection is suitable to mix and match items in this line and previous DAWANG Drops. These side pocket silk pants work well with literally any of the other tops in the collection, since Wang kept them all in the same, neutral color family.

DAWANG 2 Piece Floral Suit

DAWANG is offering up this intricate floral print suit as one of two suits in the line that you can only purchase as a set. While it's on the pricer side of the line, you can sport this cropped suit set several ways for dressy and casual events.

DAWANG Velvet Jumpsuit

Wang continues the velvet theme with this cropped high neck jumpsuit. The look is simple from afar, but is more detailed with a cool geo print along the cuffs of the sleeves and ankles.

Designers of color like Wang are infusing the roots of their cultures into current fashion, encouraging representation to thrive in the industry and in Wang’s case, creating some sickening streetwear for all of us to rock.