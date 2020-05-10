Spoilers ahead for Dead to Me Season 2. As it turns out, James Marsden’s return to Dead to Me as his own twin would not be the only buzzworthy cameo this season. Liz Feldman’s Netflix dark comedy returned for its sophomore season on May 8, and reunited its titular star, Christina Applegate, with her former Married With Children co-star Katey Sagal — and now, Dead to Me Season 3 just might include a Married With Children onscreen reunion, according to Feldman.

Season 2 picks up after the chaotic events of Season 1: Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) both grapple with the aftermath of Steve’s (Marsden) death after his and Jen’s bloody altercation. Season 2 also introduces Judy’s incarcerated mom for the first time, played by Sagal. In an interview with TVLine on May 10, Feldman discussed the “wonderfully ironic” casting of Sagal as Cardellini’s mother after she famously played Applegate’s mother, Peggy Bundy, in Married With Children. While Applegate and Sagal share no screen time in Season 2, Feldman coyly teased a future Bundy onscreen reunion and said, “At the very least I want to give you hope.”

Feldman also revealed that the decision to introduce the matriarch existed long before Sagal was even tapped for the role. “We were looking for somebody that you could really believe would be Judy’s mom, so somebody who looks somewhat like her,” she said. “But also somebody that could really balance out the comedy and her grit that we were looking for in this woman.”

Netflix

When Sagal’s name appeared in the mix, Feldman said she “just started laughing.” She told TVLine, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s insane and I love it.’” She then approached an “absolutely thrilled” Applegate, who “immediately put in a call to Katey to encourage her to come on board.” Feldman said, “Christina adores Katey. She really is like a mother to her.”

While Dead to Me has yet to be renewed for Season 3, the second season concluded with a major, full-circle cliffhanger. Given its critical success and various award show accolades since its debut, a renewal is likely. Feldman is ready to dive in, too. In an interview with Refinery29 on May 9, Feldman revealed she has even more secrets up her sleeve. "I do think there's some more story to tell. I know exactly what I would want to do for the third season,” she said. “Especially now that you know how Season 2 ends. Now there's somebody else with a secret.”