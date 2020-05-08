Spoilers ahead for Dead to Me Season 2. Netflix hasn't yet announced if Dead to Me will return for Season 3, but with a cliffhanger so juicy, there's plenty of reason to believe that the show will be back. Though Detective Perez let Jen and Judy off the hook for Steve's murder, now that his body has been discovered, they're not exactly out of the woods (pun intended). And now yet another character has a secret to hide: Judy and Jen don't know Steve's twin brother Ben is the one who hit them with his car. Ending things there would be flat out cruel.

As for when you can expect some news, Netflix renewed Dead to Me for Season 2 at the show's FYSee pop-up in June 2019, one month after its series debut. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy has halted 2020 Emmy For Your Consideration events, per Variety. But the streaming service could easily make an announcement about Dead to Me's fate online.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

And there are a lot of things working to Dead to Me's favor. Not only was Season 1 beloved by fans and critics alike, but it raked in a number of accolades, including a 2019 Emmy nomination for Christina Applegate (Jen) in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. "I was like, 'There is no way,'" Applegate told People of her Emmy nod in July. "Yes, people have been really, really complimentary of the show and that's felt really nice because it doesn't always happen like that, but still I was like, 'How'd I squeeze in there?'"

So far, reviews for Season 2 have been just as complimentary. And with such a perfect tee-up for Season 3, it should be a matter of when, not if, a third season is green-lit.