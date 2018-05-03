Fans were excited when Céline Dion took to Twitter to tease that she had new music on the way earlier this week. However, there's absolutely nothing that could have ever prepared anyone for the visual of Deadpool dancing in Céline Dion's "Ashes" video when it was released on Thursday, May 3. The snippet is both hilarious and confusing — and, by far, the most randomly wonderful thing you’ll see all day.

While many took notice to the fact that Dion had a song listed on the official Deadpool 2 soundtrack when it was revealed on May 2, no one really knew what the expect of the collaboration — until now, that is.

"Ashes" opens up with Dion at center stage, singing alone in an empty theater with the accompanying sound of violins and piano when Deadpool appears out of nowhere and begins doing an interpretative dance to the slow-paced tune. Fully decked out in high heels, Deadpool sashays and rolls around the floor while getting fully engrossed in the amazing ballad. The display is something that everyone needs to see for themselves.

“Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects. Ashes is 1 of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your 'ashes' off!," Dion wrote while sharing the project on Twitter.

Deadpool's lead actor Ryan Reynolds also unveiled the video on social media, captioning his post, "Showtime, Mama."

The "Ashes" video was released online after making its debut on Good Morning America Thursday morning, and fans can't seem to get enough of its greatness.

The album's track listing reveals that the project will feature original songs including "Ashes" by Dion, "Welcome to the Party" by Diplo feat. French Montana, Lil Jump & Zhavia Ward, as well as songs by Cher, Peter Gabriel, Skrillex, Dolly Parton, a-ha, DJ Shadow feat. Run the Jewels, and others, according to Film Music Reporter. Dion's addition to the soundtrack was definitely something fans never expected to happen — but they absolutely loved it.

As amazing as every moment of the video is, fans should be sure to take in every second of the upcoming film and its accompanying soundtrack as Reynolds recently revealed that this may be the end of the road for the Deadpool franchise. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly The 41-year-old actor revealed his thoughts on the prospect of a Deadpool 3 taking place. Reynolds explained,

"I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t. I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that."

Sharing his thoughts for the character's future, Reynolds told EW: "I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe." He continued, "I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Fans obviously won't know the exact narrative of Deadpool 2 until the movie debuts on theaters on May 18. However, it's safe to say that the film's titular character has completely stolen the hearts of fans in this latest collaboration with Dion.