Deciem Founder Brandon Truaxe Has Died At 40

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Deciem skincare announced that founder Brandon Truaxe died. The company did not immediately share a cause of death.

"Brandon, our founder and friend. You touched our hearts, inspired our minds and made us believe that anything is possible," the statement, posted to Instagram, read. "Thank you for every laugh, every learning and every moment of your genius. Whilst we can’t imagine a world without you, we promise to take care of each other and will work hard to continue your vision. May you finally be at peace."

Acting CEO Nicola Kilner shared the news with Deciem's staff via an email, according to Vox, who received a copy of the correspondence. Kilner described being in "disbelief and shock," and shared that Truaxe died over the weekend.

"Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I, and how I know many of you will be feeling," Kilner wrote. "All offices, warehouses, factories and stores please close today and take the time to cry with sadness, smile at the good times we had, reflect on what his genius built and hug your loved ones that little harder."

Deciem was first founded in 2013, and the company oversees ten different brands, according to its website. Deciem's brand The Ordinary, which first debuted in 2016 according to Fashionista, has received a tremendous amount of attention in recent years, largely for its array of affordable skincare products.

More to come...