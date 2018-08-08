When the Jersey Shore returned as Jersey Shore Family Vacation, it really was all about family — and that's especially true these days. The Jersey Shore cast is excited about Deena Nicole Cortese's pregnancy, and they're not hiding it at all. Deena is expecting her first child with husband Christopher Buckner. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and if that's the case, then this baby is already blessed with a lot of love from Deena's reality TV family.

Deena's first child hasn't even been born yet, but he's getting a lot of love from his mom's Jersey Shore costars. Just imagine how much love he'll get when he's actually born. She posted a bunch of photos and videos on her Instagram, including a sweet boomerang of Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi rubbing and kissing her baby bump. She also shared a photo with Vinny Guadagnino, and another boomerang with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Fittingly enough, the Jersey Shore star captioned the Instagram post with the word "family," along with some heart emojis. They may not actually be related, but Deena's unborn baby will have some honorary relatives in this MTV crew whenever he enters the world.

On Tuesday, Snooki shared the same boomerang with her and JWOWW rubbing and kissing Deena's baby bump. Snooki's caption made it clear that she views Deena's baby as a future family member: "With our pregnant meatball @deenanicolemtv #aunties #mynephew #besties #family." And she shared the selfie below with her "sissys."

Of course, JWOWW also shared the same boomerang captioned it, "My [heart emoji]." Baby Buckner already has lot of love from his reality TV aunts.

Deena has been documenting her pregnancy journey for the fans, and obviously her costars are part of it all. Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for Season 2 on Aug. 23, and for the most part, the action has been kept under wraps, but a very short trailer has been released. One snippet that did make the cut shows Deena saying, "I'm pregnant," which is bound to bless the fandom with some very sweet reactions from the rest of the cast.

MTV on YouTube

Aside from sharing the news on the show, the reality star has also documented her journey on her own Instagram page. On July 2, Deena announced the pregnancy. Along with photos taken by Magic Toast Photography, she revealed that they are expecting a son to be named Christopher John Buckner in December 2018.

At the end of her caption, Deena wrote "you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!" She's not wrong — this baby is getting a lot of love already.

Pauly D commented, "Meatballllllls On meatballssssssss," which doesn't seem like a sweet sentiment to people who don't watch the show. However, longtime fans of the show are well-aware that the cast refers to Deena and Snooki as "meatballs," and now there's another meatball on the way.

On the same day that Deena announced the pregnancy, she also posted a video of the moment when she and her husband Chris found out that they are having a son. Pauly D commented this post as well with some (seemingly spray-tanned) praying hands emojis.

On July 4, Deena shared a photo of her baby bump's initial appearance. Snooki shared her excitement in a caption: "STOP MY LITTLE BUMP i am so fricken happy for you my meatball i love you."

Then, Deena posted another bump photo on July 17. The Situation commented "Look awesome" along with some supportive emojis. He must have really been excited because he ended up posting that same comment twice.

And in case that's not enough, on July 21, Deena shared a mirror selfie with a hand on her baby bump. The Situation made it clear that he views Deena's baby as family when he commented "Uncle Sitch here." How sweet.

Of course, Deena's pregnancy is a major milestone for her and her husband Chris, but it's also a very exciting time for the rest of the Jersey Shore cast. Now let's just hope that they throw her baby shower during Season 2. That would be a memorable event for sure.