With lockdown keeping us all stuck at home, and any sense of normality and routine thrown out the window, it's the small things that really keep you going. Being made a morning cup of tea by your flatmate? Great. Getting a KitKat delivered to your door at the touch of a button? Even better.

While essentials like beer, wine, gin and, of course, cheese are already available for your delivery needs, now Nestlé has joined forces with Deliveroo to fulfill all your chocolate needs. The food and drink conglomerate has signed up to Deliveroo Essentials, which means you’ll now be able to get its products dropped off at your door within half an hour in some cases.

Choose from a variety of chocolate, sweets and snacks, including KitKat two finger bars, Fruit Pastilles and Smarties for the sweet toothed among you. The Deliveroo range also includes instant coffee in the shape of Nescafé Azera and Nescafé Cappuccino sachets for the caffeine deprived, and San Pellegrino drinks.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Alexandre Manoukian, e-commerce lead for Nestlé Professional, said: “With people not able to just pop to the shop as easily on their lunch break for their favourite drink or snack, it made complete sense for us to be able to work with Deliveroo to bring it directly to their door.”

The orders are fulfilled by Deliveroo's Essentials business, so the products come directly from the company itself, rather than from a particular shop. Sadly for some, this means that the deliveries are only available from 11 Deliveroo sites, all of which are in London, Manchester, Leeds, and Nottingham. And remember if you're ordering from Deliveroo, there will be a delivery charge depending on where you live.

The announcement follows in the footsteps of companies such as PepsiCo and Kraft Heinz, which have recently launched direct-to-consumer online stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to take that well-deserved break, I think.