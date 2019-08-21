Demi's adorable reunion with Kristian on Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise had all of Bachelor Nation swooning. But after the Texan decided to end things with Derek and continue pursuing her previous relationship, Twitter was left a little confused as to why, exactly, Demi and Kristian are staying on BiP. Couldn't they just return to their lives at home together?

After Kristian arrived in Mexico and Demi realized that she was still in love with her, most of Bachelor Nation seemed to think that the pair would then head home, to enjoy their happily ever after together. However, after Demi officially broke things off with Derek, she asked Kristian to stay in Paradise with her, and pursue a serious relationship. The couple even got one of the highly coveted date cards, getting to enjoy a romantic, candlelit dinner where they once again shared how committed they are to one another.

During that dinner, Demi explained that she has always been scared of commitment, and so she took the opportunity to come to Paradise because of that fear. However, seeing Kristian again confirmed that she wants to be with her, and so it seems like Demi asked her to stay with her on the beach in order to prove to the world that this is the person she wants to be in a relationship with. And while the couple's reunion was deeply touching, some members of Bachelor Nation are a little confused as to why they're planning to stay on a show all about looking for love when they've already found it.

The basic premise of Bachelor in Paradise revolves around a rotating cast of singles who failed to find love with the Bachelor or Bachelorette, getting another chance at romance on a gorgeous, tropical beach in Mexico. While the show has plenty of couples who find love right away and stay smitten the whole time, the show has never brought in someone outside of Bachelor Nation, who is already in a relationship with one of the contestants. It's not a surprise that some diehard fans of the show are wary about this brand new dynamic, and the ways it could complicate things for the contestants already looking for love on the beach.

However, considering Demi and Kristian's relationship isn't something Bachelor Nation has seen before, it seems only right that producers are willing to bend the rules a little bit for the happy couple. In addition, this is the first same-gender relationship in the Bachelor franchise, and it seems as if Bachelor Nation wants to celebrate that love in whatever fashion they can.

"I'm proud of everything we did," Christ Harrison told The Ringer's Bachelor Party podcast in July about the "long overdue" romance. "I stand behind everything we did 100 percent. I stand behind Demi 100 percent, and the young lady that she has in her life. I'm proud of her. I love her, and I will always have her back 110 percent." While it's definitely an unconventional choice to bring Kristian to Paradise so she can be with Demi, it seems like everyone on the show is more than happy to support them and showcase their love to the world.