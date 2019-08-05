From the moment she appeared on Colton's Bachelor season, Demi has been loudly and unabashedly herself, and the trailer for Bachelor In Paradise's upcoming season hints that that's not changing any time soon. Of course, the Texas native has never shied away from drama, but what seems most significant this season is who Demi is dating in 2019. The answer depends on how BIP unfolds, but based on the trailers, this season could mark a major milestone for the Bachelor franchise as a whole.

As expected, Demi hasn't posted about any potential romantic interests on social media; that would kind of spoil the season, and contestants are sworn to secrecy about what happens until after fans have had a chance to see for themselves. But even though her relationship status is, for now, a mystery, Demi did recently proclaim herself a "queer queen" just after a new BIP promo showed her making out with a woman — a pretty huge deal for a franchise that's been largely heteronormative.

"I just know that I love this girl," Demi says in the promo. "I'm just so happy that I found her, and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life."

That sounds super serious, so it wouldn't be surprising if things with this mystery partner are still going strong today. Of course, it might not be that simple — the same trailer also shows Demi kissing Derek Peth, then crying as she says "I just don't want to lose you." But while there might be trouble in Paradise — pun intended — it sounds like Demi comes out on the other side as her same, lighthearted self. "The drama is just actually insane and very entertaining and it's not, like, some stupid drama you don't really care about," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's like, 'Oh no, this is good!' Like, this is all real. This is crazy. It's your good old-fashioned dumpster fire."

However things shake out, host Chris Harrison seems proud of the show's newfound inclusivity. In fact, he sorta, kinda already hinted that Demi is still with the mystery woman she's seen with on the show. During an interview on The Ringer's Bachelor Party podcast, Harrison said a same-gender relationship has been "a long time coming" for the franchise, and he's looking forward to viewer reactions.

"I'm prepared for all that's about to come. I know it's not all going to be positive. I know it's not all going to be pretty," he said. "I'm proud of everything we did. I stand behind everything we did 100 percent. I stand behind Demi 100 percent, and the young lady that she has in her life. I'm proud of her. I love her, and I will always have her back 110 percent."

We'll just have to wait and see how Demi's Bachelor In Paradise journey goes, but she's got fans rooting for her both on and off the show no matter who she ends up with.