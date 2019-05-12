Look out Lovatics — this singer has an exciting update. On Saturday, Demi Lovato announced an exciting new direction for her music, and she's starting off with a management change. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer revealed she had a new manager on Instagram, posing with entertainment mogul Scooter Braun. Braun is a major force in the industry, and his other clients include Ariana Grande, Karlie Kloss, Usher, and Justin Bieber, as per E! News. According to social media, Lovato recently returned from a relaxing vacation in Bora Bora, and is clearly getting right back to work. The singer's change in team update marks an exciting new chapter in her career, which will no doubt include the release of new and exciting music.

On Instagram, Lovato posted a picture with Braun, and the two appear to have just signed a contract. She wrote:

"GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!! Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!"

She also wrote about her excitement in her Instagram story, hinting that a new album could be in the works. She wrote, I'm just so f*cking grateful, excited and ready. Couldn't be happier. God is good. Gonna take my time to release new music and then it's game on!"

The manager was equally excited about their new venture. Braun shared Lovato's picture on his own Instagram account, writing, "Reposting this pic from @ddlovato. She is a special person and a special talent. I’m... we.. are honored. Welcome to the family Demi."

Friends, family, and fans were also excited for the star's announcement as well, sharing their support in the comments. Hailey Baldwin wrote, "Yayyyyyyyyyy" with prayer hand and heart emojis. Lovato responded to the comment, writing, "@haileybieber I miss you and we talked about you today..you are such a great human and I need more of your life!!!" Ashley Graham, who is a model and another client of Braun's, commented, "Welcome to the fam Demi!!!!!" with a heart emoji. The singer also replied to the model, writing, "@ashleygraham love and miss you! Thank you!"

There were plenty of other stars who also shared their support. Singer Luis Fonsi commented, "So AWESOMEEEEE", while Ty Dolla $ign simply said, "Squad." Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza also wrote a congratulatory comment, stating, "I'm soooo excited for you" with a string of heart emojis. Fans also chimed in the comments to show love for the singer, both to congratulate her on the career move and express excitement about new music.

The exciting news comes after a difficult year for the singer. In July of 2018, Lovato suffered an apparent overdose while at home in Los Angeles. The "Sober" singer has been candid about her struggle with addiction in the past, and told fans via Instagram that she would be taking time to focus on healing and recovery. Luckily, the singer appears to be in a much healthier place. In January, Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety, as per Us Weekly.

It's not clear when the singer plans to release new music, but Lovato seems to be planning for the future. One thing is certain — no matter when she drops a new album her friends, family, management, and fans will be there to show their support .