On what would have been her seventh anniversary of sobriety, Demi Lovato reflected on her hospitalization and journey towards sobriety in an emotional series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, March 15. While the singer has been taking some time out of the spotlight in recent months in order to focus on her health, Lovato has been very candid about her sobriety on social media, where she has shared messages of encouragement and self-love.

Set against a simple black background, Lovato reflected on her relapse last summer on her Instagram Story, writing, "Today I would’ve had 7 years sober. I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes." She continued by explaining that she's "grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you no matter how many times you have to start your time over. I didn’t lose 6 years; I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count."

Lovato wrapped up her posts by encouraging any of her followers who are also struggling with their sobriety to reach out for help. "If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery," she wrote. "If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it."

In July 2018, TMZ reported that Lovato had been hospitalized after an apparent overdose. A few weeks later, the singer cancelled the remainder of her tour and checked into rehab for treatment, in order to focus on her health. Since leaving rehab, Lovato has been incredibly open with her fans about her battle with addiction, sharing in a statement on Aug. 6 that, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time."

"It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she wrote, adding. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

In addition to reflecting on her ongoing struggles with addiction, Lovato has also explained to fans in a series of since-deleted tweets back in December that when she does return to the spotlight, she wants to do so on her own terms, and in the healthiest way possible. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," Lovato wrote.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today..," she explained in the now-deleted tweets, adding, "but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."

She wrapped up those messages by thanking her fans, friends and family for supporting her through such a difficult time. "I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready," she wrote at the time. "I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly."

While Lovato might not be ready to return to the spotlight right now, her commitment to her health and sobriety as well as her willingness to be open with fans about the ups and downs of her journey are helping to make even more of an impact on the people who need to hear it than any new album would.