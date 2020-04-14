Demi Lovato is ready for the next phase in her career and life, and that means leaving some old friends behind. In a new interview, Demi Lovato spoke on her relationships with literally everyone, including ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who is newly engaged, and fellow Disney Channel alums like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. And while she was respectful, it's clear the singer is ready to move on.

Lovato, who is gearing up to release her first album since her overdose, opened up in a new cover story with Harper's Bazaar, published on Tuesday, April 14. She talked about her relationships, and who she leans on today. Sadly, Valderrama is not one of those people, with Lovato saying they haven't spoken in a while. Though, when asked about his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco, she said, “I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best, but we’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time."

The former power couple met in 2010 and dated on-and-off for over six years, remaining friends when they weren't romantic. Valderrama even visited the singer in the hospital after she overdosed in 2018. However, Lovato explained that their split was eventually beneficial for her. “I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be okay on my own," she said. "When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”

From Disney Channel, Lovato confirmed that she no longer speaks to the Jonas Brothers, who she was close with as recently as 2016, when she embarked on a co-headlining tour with Nick Jonas. She's not close with Selena Gomez either, despite her former BFF praising her widely acclaimed Grammys performance of "Anyone" on Instagram in January. "When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them," Lovato explained. "But I’m not friends with her. I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best."

In fact, the only Disney alum that she remains close to is none other than Hannah Montana herself, Miley Cyrus, despite them never acting on the network together. (They did take the leads on the iconic climate change anthem "Send It On" though — never forget.) "She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have," Lovato said of Cyrus. "But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

Unless you count Ariana Grande, who starred on Nickelodeon at the time, not Disney, but with whom she's grown close to thanks to their manager Scooter Braun. "I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it’s hard to find," she said. "Two women who are in a competitive industry — the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that." Grande and Lovato's friendship has been on display on social media ever since they celebrated Lovato's birthday together last year.

In fact, Lovato cherishes her female friendships so much that she did a guided meditation with 16 women to collectively set their intentions for 2020. "It was so beautiful, and that divine feminine energy is what has picked me up and carried me through some of my darkest times," she told Harper's Bazaar. There's no word on if Cyrus or Grande were apart of it, but that would definitely be a reunion for the books.