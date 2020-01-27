After watching her friend's show-stopping moment on TV, Selena Gomez praised Demi Lovato's Grammy performance with a message on Instagram. Lovato debuted her new single "Anyone" at the show in her first performance since her 2018 drug overdose, and the moment proved to be so emotional that she had to start over at one point. By the end of the song, the audience was on their feet, and it seems that viewers at home like Gomez were equally touched by the singer's vulnerable new anthem.

On Sunday night, Gomez shared a photo of Lovato performing on her IG Story, alongside the caption: "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery." The two singers have known each other since their days as Disney stars, and although their friendship has had its ups and downs, clearly, they remain supportive of each other.

In the aftermath of Lovato's apparent drug overdose, Gomez shared with Elle that she was in touch with the "Sober" singer during a September 2018 interview. "All I'm saying is, I reached out personally. I didn't do a public thing," she said at the time. "I… I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So… it's… that’s what I'll say."

Gomez wasn't the only star who was impressed by Lovato's stunning Grammy performance. On Twitter, Pink wrote, "Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down. I’m so glad you’re here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart. Thank you." Meanwhile, Sam Smith was equally blown away. On their IG Story, they wrote, "I am in tears. That is singing. That is heart and that is truth."

The importance of the moment wasn't lost on Lovato either. The 27-year-old has been open with her fans throughout her sobriety journey, and she took a moment on Sunday night to acknowledge how it felt to return to the stage. In her own Instagram post, Lovato wrote, "What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."

As much as her friends, fans, and fellow artists were touched by the moment, it was just as triumphant for Lovato to get up on the Grammy stage and share her truth. And even though she wasn't at the show, Gomez made sure her friend knew just how proud she was to see her singing again.