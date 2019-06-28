Demi Lovato just added another tattoo to her constantly-growing collection. Demi Lovato got a finger tattoo, and the new ink is a reminder for self-love. The singer shared the new tattoo on Instagram on June 27, and the ink is a simple word tattoo on her ring finger. The text reads "me" in typewriter font. But before fans could have the chance to speculate what it could symbolize, Lovato explained her inspiration in the photo's caption.

"Me first," Lovato wrote. "Thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder." The artist then used the hashtag "I love me" at the end of the caption. The small tat is a reminder for Lovato to stop putting other people's needs ahead of her own. It could also be a symbolic reminder that Lovato loves herself, especially since the tattoo appears on the ring finger.

Lovato also showed behind the scene clips of the tattoo appointment on Instagram Stories. At the end of the recording she shared the important message: "Can't love anyone unless you love yourself first."

As fans who follow the artist on Instagram know, Lovato is a fierce advocate for self-love and body acceptance. Lovato constantly posts body positive photos, shares celebratory makeup-free pictures, and has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and eating disorders.

For example, in March the actress posted a mostly makeup-free selfie and jokingly zoomed in on a pimple, showing that acne is nothing to be ashamed of.

Then a few weeks later, Lovato went on Instagram Stories to share a body-shaming article headline that discussed her weight. In the Story, Lovato discussed the importance of body acceptance and how this kind of media coverage can trigger more impressionable people. “I am more than my weight," Lovato wrote.

Lovato tries to live her life loving herself, and this small tattoo is just another reminder to keep on that path.

Daniel Winter is the L.A.-based artist who is behind the new micro ink, and he is one of Hollywood's go-to tattoo artists. Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Emma Roberts, and Joe Jonas are just some of the A-list names that are penciled into his appointment book.

This isn't the first time that Lovato has worked with Winter either, and seeing how she has over 30 tattoos and counting, it probably won't be the last. Lovato also got tattooed by Winter in Jan. 2019, when she got a small rose outline on the side of her pointer finger. Lovato got the tattoo right after she celebrated six months of being sober following an overdose in July 2018.

Lovato's latest "me" tattoo follows and announcement from the singer that she is currently recording her seventh studio album. And it appears that the album will be a raw and honest one. “You know what’s great about making an album?” Lovato wrote on Instagram stories. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it...”

Lovato is putting herself first, and she has a new tattoo to remind her to keep on doing it.