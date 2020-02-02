From the Grammys to the Super Bowl, Demi Lovato is crossing things off her bucket list left and right. In her second major performance of 2020, Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2. And, no surprise, she absolutely nailed it.

Wearing an all white power suite, reminiscent of her recent show-stopping Grammys performance look, the former Disney star made her presence known. Lovato performed the "Star Spangled Banner" for the 49ers, the Chiefs, and, of course, the millions of people watching all over the world, and they responded with a resounding applaud — or whatever the Twitter equivalent to applause is. "Yessssss Demi !!! Nailed it. Congratulations.. #SuperBowl," tweeted former One Directioner Niall Horan. Horan wasn't Lovato's only famous fan. Actor Mira Sorvino also tweeted, saying that the singer gave her "Chills!!" And Khloé Kardashian added, "Ok Demi!!!!!!! You better saaaannngggg #SuperBowl they was beautiful."

Leading up to the big day, Lovato told the NFL's Good Morning Football that she was nervous to perform on "the biggest stage in the world." And, it's no wonder she was feeling the pressure, after all, the singer has been waiting for this day for a decade.

Over the weekend, People reported that a seventeen-year-old Lovato predicted that she would sing at the Super Bowl on Twitter. "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," she wrote in part on Feb. 7, 2010. The singer shared the tweet to her Instagram just a few hours before taking the stage on Sunday, writing, "Dreams really do come true y'all."

2020 is shaping up to be the year of Demi Lovato. Since debuting a brand new song "Anyone" at the Grammys — her first performance in almost two years — the singer has been going full speed ahead. This week alone, her song hit number one on the Apple Music charts, and she surprised fans at a pre-Super Bowl concert by joining Dan + Shay onstage for a performance of "Speechless." As for what's next, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a new album sometime this year. It's her world, we're just living in it.