After taking a little over a year out of the spotlight in order to focus on her health and sobriety, it looks like Demi Lovato is getting ready to make a comeback — on her own terms. A source close to the singer recently told E! News that Demi Lovato is reportedly planning to release her new album in 2020, and that the upcoming music will be her most "vulnerable" project yet.

According to the outlet, Lovato has been "working very hard on new music since last year," which the artist herself has teased by posting photos from the recording studio. "She has spent several months of 2019 in the studio and is still finalizing her album to this day," the source told E!, adding that Lovato hopes to have the album out by the summer or fall of 2020. "She has put so much effort into it, and it is going to be the most vulnerable album she has put out."

Much of that vulnerability will come from the fact that Lovato's new music has reportedly been inspired by her July 2018 hospitalization after an apparent overdose and her subsequent work to maintain her sobriety. "She had a very trying year and has a lot she wants to share with her fans through her music," the source said. "Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect."

Lovato has been teasing a return to the spotlight since December 2018, when she told fans in a series of since-deleted tweets that she planned to open up about her struggles with sobriety when she was finally ready. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. ... I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," Lovato wrote at the time. "Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today."

In June 2019, she seemed to tease that her upcoming album will, indeed, tell the world what she wants everyone to know through her lyrics. "You know what’s great about making an album?" Lovato wrote on her Instagram story. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it."

Most recently, the singer revealed that she was ready to return to the stage, writing on Instagram in early December that "the next time [fans] hear from me, I’ll be singing...." A month later, Lovato announced that she will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26, which will mark her first live performance since her hospitalization. "I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing," she wrote alongside the official announcement, along with several cheeky emojis. (Lovato is also scheduled to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.)

Regardless of when Lovato does decide to release new music, it's clear that her time away from the spotlight was exactly what she needed to care for herself and her health. Hopefully 2020 will bring Lovatics some new songs to obsess over.