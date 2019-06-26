After spending months out of the spotlight, it seems like Demi Lovato is getting ready to open up to her fans once again — but this time, through her music. On Tuesday, June 25, the singer gave fans a hint about what to expect from her upcoming album when Lovato announced that her new music will share her "side of the story" and be incredibly honest about what she's been through during the past few years.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lovato didn't offer any specific details about what has inspired her new music — or when fans can expect to hear it — but instead simply shared that the experience of being back in the studio has been cathartic for her. "You know what’s great about making an album?" Lovato wrote on her Instagram story. "You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it," she explained, adding a single shrugging emoji to her post.

The singer's post came just a week after she first teased her return to the studio, sharing a selfie from behind the microphone along with the caption "making magic." On June 18, Idina Menzel posted a photo of her own with Lovato from the recording studio, noting that she "Ran into the beautiful and talented @ddlovato at the studio today!" (Sadly, though, it does not seem as if the pair were working on a collaboration, but were simply catching up during a break from their respective projects.)

Lovato hasn't released any new music for a year, after teasing fans on Twitter that "I have so much new music to release very VERY soon!!!" in May 2018, according to Billboard. A month later, the singer release the emotional ballad, "Sober," in which she opened up about her struggles with addiction and relapsing. However, in July 2018, Lovato was taken to the hospital after an apparent overdose at her home in Los Angeles, and cancelled the remainder of her tour in order to focus on her health and recovery.

The singer took some much-needed time out of the spotlight afterwards, but in December 2018, she told fans in a series of since-deleted tweets that when she is ready to open up about her relapse, she will share her story on her own terms. "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," Lovato wrote.

"Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today," she continued. "But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.."

While Lovato has stayed out of the spotlight in order to focus on herself and her recovery — although she shared in January that she was six months sober — she did let fans know that she was getting ready to return to making music in May, when she revealed on Instagram that she had signed with Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun. "GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!" Lovato gushed on Instagram, alongside a snap of herself and Braun smiling after signing the contract. Later that day, Lovato wrote in an Instagram story that she was "Gonna take my time to release new music and then it's game on!"

Though it doesn't sound like fans should expect Lovato to release any new music for a while longer, the singer's upcoming music should definitely be worth the wait, as it promises to be Lovato's most honest and personal album yet.