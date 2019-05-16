While nothing changes quite as quickly as celebrities' hair styles, there is a close second: their tattoos. From matching couples ink to new additions, there's typical someone getting something new. Now, Demi Lovato's tattoo is the latest addition, and according to the actor and singer, her latest ink is her "most meaningful" yet.

Early Thursday morning, Demi Lovato took to her Instagram account to showcase her latest tattoo. Lovato has several meaningful pieces on her body, but in her Instagram post, she explained that her new one is the most meaningful because it's of her great grandmother. Specifically, the tattoo is an image of her great grandmother when she was 26, the same age that Lovato is now. According to Refinery29, Lovato's great grandmother died in 2016 at the age of 93.

Lovato's full caption read, "This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more. Thank you @_dr_woo_ for making her come back to life for me.. it’s stunning and the most meaningful tattoo I have ever gotten," with a prayer hand and a praise hand emoji. Lovato also showcased an image of the tattoo on her Instagram story as well as a photo of the original image of her great grandmother as well.

Lovato also showed the whole process including her sitting in the chair while tattoo artist Dr. Woo gave her the new piece.

The ink of her great grandmother isn't her only recent tattoo, though. Back in January of this year, she added another piece that was a memorial, and it was also done by tattoo artist Dr. Woo. Lovato's dog Buddy passed away tragically back in 2015. She and her ex Wilmer Valderrama owned Buddy together and still have an Instagram account in his memory. In January, Lovato added an image of Buddy to her foot with the caption "Buddy was here."

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Of course, Lovato is far from the only celebrity who has recently gotten tattoos. While the singer and actor's ink has more sentimental meanings, celebrity tattoos run the gamut from accidental translations to co-ordinated couples tattoo.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to have gotten tattoos together at Scott's birthday party only two weeks ago. While the couple haven't revealed what tattoos they actually got together, they were both seen getting ink on Jenner's Instagram story from Scott's party that night.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Of course, perhaps the biggest tattoo news of 2019 (at least so far) has to be Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" tattoo. The singer got the ink on her palm to seemingly commemorate the success of the song, but well, it didn't quite go as planned. Grande's tattoo in Kanji symbols roughly translated to "BBQ grill," and while she attempted to correct the tattoo, ultimately, the ink just ended up reading "Japanese BBQ Finger." Whoops.

Ariana Grande/instagram

While celebrity ink may be varied in terms of subject, Demi Lovato's tattoo for her great grandmother is definitely one of the sweet additions to her collection. Now, fans of popular stars will just have to wait and see who gets inked next.