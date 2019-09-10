Demi's Breakdown On 'Bachelor In Paradise' Highlights The Unique Fears Of Navigating Your First Gay Relationship
ABC
Although the main focus has strayed from them since they became an official couple, Demi and Kristian's relationship on Bachelor in Paradise just returned to the forefront in a very powerful way. Demi admitted that she isn't as comfortable displaying public affection as Kristian is, which opened up a larger conversation about what it's like to navigate your first gay relationship after coming out. A lot of LGBTQ+ folk on Twitter remembered feeling the same way Demi did, knowing that society is far less accepting of same-gender relationships.
