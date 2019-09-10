Although the main focus has strayed from them since they became an official couple, Demi and Kristian's relationship on Bachelor in Paradise just returned to the forefront in a very powerful way. Demi admitted that she isn't as comfortable displaying public affection as Kristian is, which opened up a larger conversation about what it's like to navigate your first gay relationship after coming out. A lot of LGBTQ+ folk on Twitter remembered feeling the same way Demi did, knowing that society is far less accepting of same-gender relationships.

