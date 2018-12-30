Two young migrant children died in recent months, both while in U.S. custody at the U.S.-Mexico border. In the aftermath, the president was quick to point fingers at his political opponents. But Democrats responding to Trump blaming the migrant children's deaths on their party weren't quick to let that accusation slide.

"Mr. President," tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday. "Two children are dead because of your immigration policies. For once, be an adult. Stop blaming everyone else. Take responsibility for your actions."

In two tweets sent Saturday, Trump pinned Democrats for any deaths of children "or others" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally," he wrote. "They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!"

An 8-year-old boy named Felipe Gómez Alonzo died on Dec. 24, while in U.S. custody. A 7-year-old girl named Jakelin Caal Maquin died in U.S. custody several weeks earlier.

In his tweets, President Trump called into question whether or not it was the United States' fault that the children died. "The two [...] children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol," he wrote. "The father of the young girl said it was not their fault, he hadn’t given her water in days. Border Patrol needs the Wall and it will all end. They are working so hard & getting so little credit!"

Many Democrats took issue with his assertions.

"We need a President who doesn't view everything through a partisan lens," tweeted California congressperson-elect Harley Rouda. "Felipe and Jakelin were human children @realDonaldTrump - not political pawns."

More to come...