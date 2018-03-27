It won't be easy to say goodbye to Meghan Markle on Suits, especially for creator Aaron Korsh and his writers. In a new interview with TV Guide published Monday, Korsh shared details about Markle's Suits exit, specifically the logistics of writing a main character off a show rather unexpectedly. But what's especially interesting is that while talking about Markle's final season, he managed to never mention her fiancé Prince Harry by name. It's all the more impressive, being that the prince heavily factored into Korsh's decision to start preparing for Markle's exit.

Korsh told TV Guide that he couldn't remember at what point in the process of writing Season 7 they knew they had to prepare an exit strategy for Markle. "It's a blur," he said, though he believed it was before they wrote the last six episodes of this season, which will start airing on March 28. "Obviously we knew Meghan was in a high profile relationship that hopefully was going to end in marriage," he said, but they "didn't want to pry into her personal life."

Certainly, Markle wasn't going to talk about her royal relationship with her bosses, so Korsh said they had to "assume she was going and hope for the best." Basically, these writers predicted the latest royal wedding before anyone else. As Korsh explained, this decision had less to do with romance and more to do with planning. "It's a lot easier to undo an exit than it is to, at the last minute, have to write an exit," he said, "because that would be a death, basically. Right?"

It helped that Markle's on-screen fiancé Patrick Adams also decided to leave the show at the same time. "It allowed us to have the potential to have them not have to split with each other," Korsh told TV Guide. From the looks of the Suits recent trailer, it seems as if life may imitate art with Markle's final Suits goodbye, including a much anticipated on-screen wedding.

But Korsh noted that Suits has always been a show that embraces the bittersweet parts of life, and fans should expect that from the finale. "We definitely went back and forth on to make it sweet, bitter, or bittersweet, and collectively in the entirety of the finale there is," he said, pausing, "We think we struck the right balance, is I guess what I'll say."

While Korsh wouldn't say whether Markle's paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane will marry her longtime love Mike Ross in the end, he did say fans probably already know where this is headed. And for those taking bets, down the aisle is definitely a good guess.

"Anybody that's been watching the show from the beginning, I think is going to draw a probably pretty accurate conclusion without me telling you exactly what is going to happen," he told TV Guide, adding, "Mike basically falls in love with Rachel at first sight and then they've sort of been — they've had their struggles. They've been together for a long time, so that's the hint I'll give."

Anyone else hearing wedding bells? If not, Korsh's recent interview with Variety may get you excited for a Suits wedding. "There is no doubt that we are going to honor the relationship of Mike and Rachel before we send them off," he told the publication, noting that the most recent Suits teaser is the greatest hits of Rachel and Mike's relationship. "We absolutely had all those moments in mind when we decided how we’re going to send them off and what we’re going to do," Korsh said.

So, while the Suits creator didn't share any specific spoilers, it's safe to say that Markle on the show — just like in real life — is getting an ending that should make fans very happy.