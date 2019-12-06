When you find a haircare brand that completely alters the look and feel of your locks and makes life easier, you obviously want to stick to it. That becomes a lot harder though when those products aren't readily available in your country. Thankfully, one of the U.S.' biggest curly hair brands, DevaCurl, is finally making its way to the UK. And I couldn't be more grateful.

Starting life in the '90s, DevaCurl has become the go-to brand for people with all kinds of curly hair, whether gentle waves or tight coils. (Just check out their Instagram for inspo.) It boosted the popularity of the "no poo" method — which involves swapping your regular shampoo and conditioner for plain water or natural ingredients — and all its products contain zero harsh ingredients. In a nutshell, it guarantees to give you the curly hair of your dreams.

According to Stylist, the brand received more than 6,000 Instagram comments and DMs from Brits asking for it to be stocked in the UK. Now, the prayers of thousands have been answered. In January 2020, FeelUnique will be stocking DevaCurl. And if you want to be the first to know exactly when, you can already sign up to the waiting list.

UK shoppers have been able to purchase DevaCurl, but only via unauthorised sellers on Amazon and eBay, notes Stylist. Buying this way can end up costing you a lot more than it should. Trust me, I know. Although FeelUniqe's DevaCurl prices haven't been announced yet, they're likely to be cheaper than the average Amazon ones.

So what products should you opt for first? Well, it depends on your hair type. I use the Supercream Coconut Curl Styler to define my curls and reduce frizz in one easy application. (After washing, I let my hair air dry and this does the rest; the ultimate lazy routine.) The Wave Maker is better for shaping consistent waves, rather than tighter curls. Then there's the hydrating No-Poo products if you're thinking of changing up your shampooing regime.

DevaCurl also sell a bunch of haircare accessories. With a distinct hand shape, the Devafuser is, at first glance, pretty strange-looking. But this innovative diffuser attaches to your hairdryer for better definition and volume along with much less frizz. And when you need to go on holiday, the brand sells a bunch of handy travel-sized products to fit in your suitcase.

What more could a curly-haired individual ask for?