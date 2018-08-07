The drama of Southern Charm never ceases. Despite recent reports stating the opposite, Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs didn't split, according to Ashley herself. On Monday, E! News reported that Kate Casey, host of the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, claimed Ashley had broken up with Thomas and also blocked his phone number. But now, Ashley is saying otherwise on her public Instagram account. (Bustle reached out to Bravo for further comment and clarification, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In the comments section of Ashley's Aug. 1 Instagram post, someone wrote, "I'm just confused because I just read you and Thomas broke up and you went back to Ca. Is that just gossip?" Ashley responded, "Yes. I'll be back in Charleston tomorrow." Another person inquired, "Are you living in Charleston or California?" Ashley replied, "Just visiting California!" She even cleared up any confusion over her living arrangements. "I live in an apartment not with Thomas," Ashley told another Instagram user.

As reported by People, Casey explained in her podcast about Ashley,

"She’s told me that she broke up with him and that she blocked his number, but she’s in this weird position because she changed her licensing or she got licensing to be a nurse in South Carolina and really had come to the conclusion that she was going to set up a new life, away from Santa Barbara, in another state across the country."

Casey later added, according to People, "She’s told me that they’ve broken up, and that she has no intention of getting back together with him and I hope that's true."

Another Instagram user inquired about Casey's podcast in the comments of Ashley's Aug. 1 post. The person wrote, "Hope you're doing OK. Are you ever going to address what @katecaseyca said about you and Thomas breaking up? Is it true that you're over or on break?" To that, Ashley responded,

"Sorry for any confusion. I don't plan on addressing rumors or talking about my relationship status to social media at this time."

A different Instagrammer wrote on Ashley's post, "Yesterday there was a comment asking if she and Thomas were split up. She said 'no' but now the comment and reply have been removed... Hmmmmm." To that, Ashley replied, "Yeah sorry for the confusion. I realized it's my business and no one else's."

To make matters more confusing, on Monday, Ashley posted an Instagram from South Carolina and wrote, "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations [blue heart emoji] #TrustGod."

Ever since the Season 5 premiere, Ashley and Thomas' relationship has been the talk of Southern Charm. She definitely left her mark during the season and at the reunion, especially regarding her remarks toward Kathryn Dennis, the mother of Thomas' two children. At the reunion, which Thomas did not attend, not only were the two still a couple, but Ashley continued to stand by Thomas and defended both of their actions. It didn't seem like she would be leaving his side anytime soon.

At the time of the reunion, Ashley also supported Thomas regarding the sexual assault allegations that have been made against him. "Of course, yes," she told Andy Cohen whether or not she believes Thomas will be cleared. (Bravo told Bustle in May that the show's production company was investigating the claims against Thomas.)

During the reunion, Ashley continued telling Cohen, "And it’s all hearsay. I mean, he’s not been charged with anything. These are just allegations. It used to be, you know, you’re innocent until proven guilty. Now you’re guilty until proven innocent." (In June, Thomas' lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, released a statement to People denying allegations made by one of the accusers, Ashley Perkins. It read, in part, "He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.")

Based on Ashley's most recent Instagram comments, it sure seems like she's with Thomas and continues to live in Charleston. As for the breakup rumors, it doesn't sound like Ashley wants to address them any further than she already has at this point in time.