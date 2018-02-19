Marvel fans have been fantasizing about a Black Widow solo film for quite some time now. The wily superhero spy, played by Scarlett Johansson, has appeared in several Marvel ensemble films over the last few years, gaining adoration from fans who were really pumped to see a tough-as-nails female superhero joining the ranks of Marvel's boys' club. Well, if his comments to ET Canada over the weekend are any indication, Captain America star Chris Evans might have confirmed the Black Widow movie is happening. You may start throwing the themed parties from now.

The actor sat down with ET Canada Saturday night, Feb. 17, for a brief, on-camera interview where he discussed the success of Marvel's Black Panther, which had already begun breaking box office records in its opening weekend. As far as Black Panther's imminent blockbuster status is concerned, Evans said he's not surprised. Why? "There's nothing [Marvel Studios] can't do," the 36-year-old actor told ET. He also touched on the anticipated effect of some yet-to-be-released Marvel projects — and, in doing so, he might have accidentally blown the lid off those Black Widow rumors in the meantime.

The actor continued,

"And I'm sure it's gonna have the exact same effect when Captain Marvel comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out. Marvel just has the winning recipe and they're kind of one step ahead of everybody else."

Say whaaaat?

YouTube / Marvel Entertainment

Rumors about a potential Black Widow solo film have been circulating for years now. Johansson's fiery, latex-suited superhero had her big screen debut almost eight years ago, opposite Robert Downey, Jr., in Iron Man 2. Almost immediately, Black Widow became a fan favorite, and the character has since appeared in a whole medley of Marvel films, including: Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. Alongside Evans' Captain America, Johansson is also slated to reprise her role in Marvel's latest Avengers installment, Infinity War, which hits theaters May 4.

But, while the majority of Black Widow's fellow Avengers have received solo films of their own since first stomping onto the mainstream superhero scene (see: Captain America, Iron Man — and even Ant-Man), Johansson's character has yet to see her time in the limelight. Marvel Studios, for the record, has also yet to release a female-fronted superhero movie at all, though Brie Larson's Captain Marvel character (who the studio first unveiled, much to the frenzied delight of fans, back in January) is set to debut in March 2019, in a solo flick of her own appropriately titled Captain Marvel.

Despite the rumors, as well as Evans' recent maybe-reveal, Marvel Studios has yet to comment on the possibility of a Black Widow solo film. But, while Marvel might be keeping a tight lid on any official confirmation,Variety reported back in January that the project might be moving forward. According a Variety article from Jan. 10, sources claimed that Marvel had selected writer-director Jac Schaeffer to pen a Black Widow script. Of course, the anonymous sources told Variety that Marvel hasn't yet green-lighted the movie, but it seemed like naming a head writer — even if the news was unconfirmed — was a solid step forward. We'll need a lot more step forwards before we can actually watch the film, but every little bit helps.

So, will Evans' maybe-reveal end up holding any weight? Judging by Marvel's reputation for keeping pretty much everything aggressively under wraps, fans probably shouldn't hold their breath for a definitive answer on that one. Luckily, in the meanwhile, Black Widow will appear alongside her Avengers crew in the upcoming Infinity War — and, for now, that will have to be enough.