In a years-old interview aired for the first time Sunday night on FOX, O.J. Simpson described how he would have "hypothetically" murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. In relaying how he'd carry out that hypothetical crime, Simpson repeatedly slipped into the first person. But did Simpson ever confess to the crime?

"This is very difficult for me to do this —very difficult for me because it's hypothetical," Simpson says to book publisher Judith Regan, who conducted the 2006 interview.

According to FOX, the interview was initially shelved because the victims' families were concerned that Simpson might profit from its airing. Since then, Simpson served nine years for unrelated armed robbery and kidnapping charges. Terry Wrong, the executive producer of the interview special, told FOX that the families were aware that it would be aired and that they supported the decision.

"Their thinking is we know he’s free again, we know him and we’ll think he’ll hang himself in this interview by implicating himself, so let’s see it," Wrong told FOX. "Let everybody see it."

The portion of the interview where OJ describes how he would have "hypothetically" murdered Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman is intense. Though he reiterates that the details he provided were hypothetical, Regan often asks Simpson to recount the night as if it were fact, and Simpson often responds with what are portrayed as legitimate memories.

If the question is "Did O.J. Simpson confess to the murders?" the answer is a little gray. Simpson never says he committed the murders of Nicole and Goldman, but he does walk a very thin line.

In the interview, Simpson describes the night in question. The way he tells it, a friend named "Charlie," whom he does not describe in any detail, told him he "wouldn't believe what was going on" at Nicole's house. That was enough to peak his interest, and the two men went to Nicole's home investigate.

Simpson describes hypothetically parking in an alley, putting on a wool cap and gloves, and reaching under a car seat for a knife. At this point, most of what Simpson says is in the first person.

"I always kept a knife in that car for the crazies because you can't travel with a gun," he explains.

When Simpson and Charlie arrive at Nicole's, Simpson describes seeing candles in the windows and hearing music playing. Then, Goldman arrives, and the two get into an argument.

"We started having words about who was this guy, why was he here," Simpson says. Then, Nicole tells him to leave, which he says he didn't like.

Charlie still has the knife at this point, Simpson says, and the two follow Goldman into the home. Shortly thereafter, he says, Nicole falls to the ground, and Goldman allegedly postures as though ready for a fight. Simpson said he asked Goldman if Goldman thought he could take him in a fight. Then, Simpson says, he grabbed the knife from Charlie.

"After that, I don't remember," Simpson says, explaining that he blacked out.

As Simpson tells it, by the time his memory returns, he sees blood everywhere, and Charlie is screaming that they need to leave. "It was horrible," Simpson says. "It was absolutely horrible."

