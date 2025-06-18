Kendall Jenner is minimalism personified. On her off-duty days, she keeps to a uniform of jeans, shirts, and loafers (give or take a pricey designer handbag). Even on red carpets where the glitziest of gowns are welcome — nay, expected — she sticks to sleek silhouettes and avoids loud patterns or tones. Always on brand, the reality TV star’s understated style leanings also translate to her swimwear style.

When it comes to bikinis, the supermodel always gravitates toward sets in classic silhouettes, clean lines, and neutral color palettes, letting her “quiet luxury” aesthetic shine. That’s not to say, however, that her choices are basic — far from it. Despite the “simple” sets, she knows how to keep her look spicy. Exhibit A: her latest poolside romp.

Kendall’s Itty-Bitty Classic Bikini

On Tuesday, June 17, the supermodel shared her latest campaign for Calzedonia, in which she lounges poolside in a striking merlot-hued bikini. Jenner has been the Italian swimwear label’s ambassador for a year, regularly starring in its bikini-focused campaigns. In her latest for the brand, she chose a burgundy number in yet another classic shape.

She wore a classic tie-back triangle halter, a silhouette also cosigned by the rest of her Kardashian/Jenner fam. It featured gold medallion-esque hardware in the center for a touch of luxury.

As for her bikini bottoms, she went the coordinated route in a matching set. Nothing about it was boring, though. She chose a Brazilian-style bikini for minimal coverage, keeping her ’fit well within the wheelhouse of her risqué fashion persona.

She pulled the butt-baring piece high up her waist for a more snatched, high-cut effect that grew popular in the ’80s. (It’s a pro move she’s known to do.) Her bottoms were also accented with the same elegant gilded details on each side of her hip.

Shop Her Look

Jenner’s wardrobe is typically more akin to a luxury department store (read: designer-heavy and pricey). Fortunately, this set is much more attainable if you were hoping to twin with the 818 Tequila founder. The top costs $60 while the bottoms go for $39. They also come in black and a vivid purple, if you want a brighter look this summer.

It’s already in my cart.