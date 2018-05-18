The rest of the world might be waiting to see what dress the royal-to-be will wear down the aisle, but there's one member of the royal family that already knows what it looks like. According to Metro UK, Meghan Markle did get Queen Elizabeth's approval on her wedding dress before the royal wedding. There is one person that definitely did not see the dress though, and no, I'm not talking about you.

When it comes to the royal wedding, there are a lot of rule to uphold. There's royal ruling for things like what the bouquet must look like to who can serve in the royal wedding party. Although it's not necessarily a rule, per say, for the Queen to approve the wedding dress, it is a tradition that women before her have taken.

According to Metro UK, Markle did get the Queen's approval, which means it's probably safe to say that it's not made of mesh like her engagement photo dress. But, hey, you never know until she walks down the aisle.

There have been exactly zero clues from Kensington Palace about what the dress will look like. While there have been a few designers' names thrown around — Stella McCartney being the most popular — no one will know until May 19. Unless, of course, you're the Queen of England.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to royal experts, it was never a will she or won't she when it came to if Markle would show Queen Elizabeth her dress. Almost every single expert could say with authority that they believed she would show her the gown ahead of the event.

"The Queen is very close to Harry and she knows better than anyone just what a huge challenge and ordeal this will be for Meghan,' Duncan Larcome told Elle Magazine. "The Queen and Kate Middleton spoke regularly in the run up to the 2011 wedding and there is no doubt Meghan will have done the same."

Markle has yet to comment on the exact moment that she's shared the gown with the Queen, but royal writer Omid Scobie announced on Twitter that she has official done the royal deed.

"Sources confirm that Meghan’s wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle until the big day," Scobie's tweet read. "Just one person left to see it - the Queen. Meghan will privately show the gown to HM later this week (just like Kate did before she married William)."

There is one person that will definitely not know what the dress looks like until the moment it comes down the aisle though — Prince Harry. During the official engagement interview, Prince Harry replied with, "I prefer sticking with traditions," when people asked whether or not he will know what the dress looks like.

That means that, if you're watching the royal wedding on television, you'll probably see the dress before Prince Harry will. But, after all, that is tradition. Typically men don't see the dress until the bride walks down the aisle.

There are, of course, some predictions about what the dress will look like though. People are favoring a Stella MCartney design. According to British bridal designer Caroline Castigliano, Markle will wear the a sleek dress by the designer.

“Stella is such a perfect fit for Meghan, she uses organic fabrics and her ethos is the same as Meghan. Her style is very underplayed, her dresses are very clean in style, very much Meghan — and they are friends," Castigliano tells Page Six. "I believe it will be a very straight, fitted dress, with a big 9-foot train that comes off the dress from the side to create the drama, and lace trickling down the top of it."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Go ahead and place your bets, because no one knows for sure what the dress will look like — unless you're the Queen of England.