Former CIA Director John Brennan took to Twitter on Monday morning to call Trump's actions at the Helsinki summit "nothing short of treasonous". Brennan is just one of dozens of politicians from either side of the partisan aisle who have spoken out against Trump following his joint press conference with Putin, where he defended Putin over the findings of his own intelligence community. The statements by these politicians have people wondering if Trump actually did commit treason with his Putin presser comments, or if politicians are simply finding ways to express their outrage at his behavior.

Brennan's full tweet condemning Trump's actions reads:

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???

And according to the Merriam-Webster twitter account, the top searches on its site were "treason", "abase", "traitor", "collusion", and "presser" that afternoon.

The definition of treason according to Merriam-Webster is as follows: "The offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign's family."

More to come ...