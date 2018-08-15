Disney World is well-known for creating some of the most magical and Instagrammable foods and drinks that one could only imagine. But recently, the folks over at Disney have taken their magical talents to new heights. I'm speechless — and rushing down to Orlando ASAP — because Disney World's new sparkling blue wine with edible Minnie Mouse ears may just be the cutest thing I've ever laid eyes on.

The beloved theme park recently introduced the world to its blue sparkling wine creation on the Disney Springs Instagram account, letting everyone know that they can find it at Disney Springs’ Amorette’s Patisserie restaurant, among other new desserts (I'm talking Unicorn Macaron Lollipops, friends). Frankly, the drink itself is a work of art, but the decadent topping is a true masterpiece. The sparkling drink just so happens to be topped with the most perfect (and edible, of course) white chocolate Minnie Mouse ears, which are then dusted to perfection in shimmery pale pink and blue dust. I feel like I'm living a real life Disney dream.

Disney is certainly on top of the colored wine trend: Blue wine is expected to be all the rage this fall, so kiss your pink rosés goodbye in favor of more fall-appropriate sips. With drinks as pretty as this, it won't be too hard of a transition to make.

Knowing that Disney World has literally made my dreams come true with this drink, I feel like my life is complete and now can live happily ever after. But alas, Disney has created even more Instagrammable drinks. Here are some of the other Instagrammable and unique cocktails you can find in Disney Parks — you can thank me later.

1 HippopotoMai-Tai at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto & Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Courtesy Disney Parks Forget all the crowds at Disney and transport yourself to a tropical island as you sip on this exotic cocktail. The drink is rum-based and prepared with fresh juices and fruit. The best part? It comes served to you in an adorable souvenir cup you can use for years to come.

2 Magical Star at Walt Disney World Resort Lounges Courtesy Disney Parks This drink is so beautiful it literally glows (aka, it's me as a drink). If a drink glows, isn't it worth every penny? Think of all the Insta likes you'll get ... right?! Plus, it's equally as great-tasting as it is breath-taking, as it's packed with tropical flavors like coconut and pineapple. Yum!

3 Snow Leopard Salvation at Nomad Lounge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Courtesy Disney Parks Get your ~wild child~ side on with this delicious drink. The vodka-based cocktail is infused with pear liqueur, lime juice, ginger beer, and is topped off with a mint leaf. Plus, a portion of the drink's proceeds go towards the Snow Leopard Foundation, so you are literally doing a good deed by enjoying this speciality cocktail. Drink up!

4 PJ's Poison at The Raglan Road, Disney Springs Courtesy Disney Parks PJ's Poison is my type of poison. The bright-orange hue of the cocktail may make it look like a mimosa, but it's anything but. The "poison" is a mix of Irish Gin, lemon juice, orange whiskey marmalade, muddled oranges, rhuharb bitters, and fever tree tonic (TBH, unsure what fever tree is — but it sounds cool, and as Drake says, "YOLO"). Cheers to picking (and drinking) your poison.