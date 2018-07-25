We all know Disney is where dreams come true, in every single possible way. The parks are beloved for their absolutely magical, completely out-of-this world rides, to-die-for meals and munchies, refreshing drinks, a unique & nostalgic ~ambiance~, and so much more.

But, going back to the most important part — the drinks. The cocktails at Disney Parks prove that when it comes to serving up yummy, perfectly Instagrammable treats, Disney knows where it's at. From sweet and savory cocktails to indulgent alcohol-infused treats, there's no limit when it comes to these eccentric drinks, and what's not to love about that?

Besides, what's better than ending a long day on your feet in the park by taking in the sweeping view of Cinderella's Castle among the crowd of equally-as-in-awe families from around the world? It's your vacation, so there's no better time to treat yourself to a delicious cocktail — particularly because these are the kind you just can't get anywhere else. In light of that, here are some of Disney's adorable, one-of-a-kind drinks you can order at the Parks right now, along with where you can do to find them. So get your camera phone and your taste buds ready, because these cocktails will knock all those other ones you had outside the Disney Parks' walls out of the water.

1 HippopotoMai-Tai at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto & Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Courtesy Disney Parks This ~tropical~ cocktail will transport you right to a hidden beach paradise. The mix of Dark Rum, Superior Rum, Bols Orange Curaçao, Almond Liquor, Organic Agave Nectar, and fresh Lime Juice. Not to mention the adorable souvenir cup it's served in. 12/10, highly recommend.

2 Shrunken Zombie Head at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Disneyland Hotel Courtesy Disney Parks Channel your inner-2000s goth spirit by drinking out of a zombie head (admit it, you peaked in middle school). The flavorful combination of spiced rums and cinnamon makes this drink an ideal cocktail of choice for the summertime season.

3 Magical Star at Walt Disney World Resort Lounges Courtesy Disney Parks ~Glow~ all your friends away (sorry, not sorry) with this mystical drink served in a glow cube you can take home, making it more than well worth the money. Think of the cocktail itself as a booze-filled summer fruit salad, packed with flavors of mango, passionfruit, pineapple, coconut, and more.

4 Krakatoa Punch at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Disneyland Hotel Courtesy Disney Parks If you love rum, then you need to try Krakatoa Punch — it was made for you. Raise your glass to fresh spiced rums, almond syrup, and hibiscus grenadine for a one-of-a-kind drink that packs ~all~ the flavor punch. Bottoms up!

5 Uh-OA Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Disneyland Hotel Courtesy Disney Parks This punch bowl serves two or more people, so grab your closest friends and head to Disney (a girl can dream, right?) and get your drink on. The Uh-OA takes your love of fishbowl drinks from college to the next level with a ~sophisticated~ blend of Light and Dark Rums, Orange, Passion Fruit, Guava, Pineapple & Grapefruit Juices, Falernum, Cinnamon, all topped with freshly squeezed lime juice.

6 Snow Leopard Salvation at Nomad Lounge, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park Courtesy Disney Parks Not only is this drink ~wildly delicious~ (pretend you laughed, please) it also helps Snow Leopards in need. A portion of the drink's proceeds to go the Snow Leopard Foundation, so you can help do good while drinking good (not even sure if this makes sense, but you get my point).

7 PJ's Poison at The Raglan Road, Disney Springs Courtesy Disney Parks The exclusive drink is made with authentic Irish Gin as well as house-made ingredients, so you know you're getting the best cocktail money can buy. Similar to a Whiskey Sour (but way better), PJ's Poison is a mix of Irish Gin, muddled oranges, rhubarb bitters, fresh lemon juice, orange whiskey marmalade, and tonic with an orange twist.