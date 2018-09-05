Disney Launched A 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Homeware Line & You'll Want Every Piece

Raise your hand if you, too, have gotten into a heated argument over whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Christmas or Halloween movie ...

Ultimately, it doesn't matter. The classic animated flick by Tim Burton will never get old no matter what time of year you're watching it. But this year is the movie's 25th anniversary, so if you're looking to be a good fan and buy a whole bunch of goods worthy of the Pumpkin King, look no further than the Disney shop, where there are amazing Nightmare Before Christmas home goods to help you get your seasonal spook on.

What better time to celebrate Jack Skellington's heroic story — from loner in charge to beloved community member in tune with everyone's pain — than spooky ol' Halloween? Between all of the kitchenware, paintings, and cute Zero faces to enjoy yourself with, there's something to be had for every fan. Seems like there's no better time than right the heck now to re-theme your entire kitchen in honor of your haunted faves.

Read on to find out how to celebrate The Nightmare Before Christmas this Halloween (and while you wait for Christmas), with some of the cutest offerings from the Disney Store.

Zero Figural Mug $16.95 Jack Skellington had a loyal animal friend who was truly the sidekick who helped him through rough times — Zero, everyone's heroic dog, may be a bit ghosty. But he is still the goodest boy ever.

Jack Skellington Kitchen Canister $39.95 Since the Pumpkin King was trying to protect his townspeople, you can employ his stern demeanor to protect your cookies in this resourceful ceramic canister. Anyone who wants to indulge in your sweet subjects can suffer the wrath of Jack himself.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Lunch Plates $11.95 Any themed parties can now see how much you care about Spiral Hill and Jack and Sally's love story, found on these lunch plates. Don't underestimate the levels of joy even mere plates can bring.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Table Cover $7.95 Oh, come on. What better way to live your life than having a table that reminds you that you need to watch that one scene toward the end of the movie, like, five times?

Jack Skellington Pet Bowl $14.95 Maybe your doggo can roleplay with you when it comes to Zero and Jack's undying bond. A good way to start is to give them this pet bowl, which will not only add some movie-themed flair to your household, but also be versatile enough to make sure your own beloved pet has a new, fancy dish to drink from.

Jack Skellington Lunch Napkins $10.95 Wipe your hands on napkins that remind us of an important truth: every day can be Halloween if you will it hard enough!

Nightmare Before Christmas Holiday Ornaments $34.99 These ornaments can make your tree, come December, a more Jack-friendly zone. And based on his dedication to celebrating holidays properly and passionately, being like Jack during this season is not a bad thing.

Jack Skellington Tumbler with Straw $22.99 He can be on everything from salt shakers to table covers — why not carry a straw around with Jack's face on it? He's one of the less scary skeletons out there, anyway.