Carrie Bradshaw didn’t always love a cosmopolitan. During a June 2 interview with her And Just Like That... castmates on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the truth behind Carrie’s signature cosmos on Sex and the City, sharing that they didn’t taste nearly as good as she made it seem.

The actor said that she didn’t truly enjoy drinking cosmos until she had finished filming the original series. “It wasn't until the show ended that I had a proper cosmopolitan, because I think the ones on the show that every amazing prop person [I’ve] ever worked with... did cranberry juice and a twist,” she said, with her co-star Cynthia Nixon calling it “just a watery cranberry juice.”

As a result, Parker thought that the cocktail didn’t actually taste that good. “Then, when people very kindly sent me a cosmopolitan in that particular chapter, there wasn’t a lot of finesse around them,” she said. “So I was under the impression that a cosmopolitan wasn't worth anyone's time.”

How SJP Started Liking Cosmos

Parker’s mind eventually changed when she had “an amazing cosmopolitan” at Morandi in New York’s West Village, calling it “one of the best” she’s ever had.

HBO / YouTube

However, Cohen was more shocked that bartenders had never made her good cosmos to begin with. “I just think people did it differently then,” Parker replied.

According to her AJLT co-star Sarita Choudhury, people still don’t know how to make a good cosmo. “It has to be this murky, pale pink at the end,” she explained. “We’ve talked about this,” Parker added, agreeing that lime was a key ingredient. However, she didn’t blame anyone for her mediocre cosmos in the past. “Nobody's fault, there were no errors,” she said. “It had all been wonderful.”

Carrie’s cosmos grew so iconic that it became the basis for Parker’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial for Stella Artois, which saw her switch out her usual cosmo for a frothy glass of Stella. Naturally, chaos ensues, shocking the staff and nearly destroying the restaurant as the SATC theme music plays in the background.