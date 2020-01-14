Disney x Adidas Team Up On Mickey Mouse Sneakers For Chinese New Year

A pair of classic sneakers and an iconic character are coming together to create one of 2020's cutest collaborations (and it's not even February yet). The new Disney x Adidas Mickey Mouse sneakers are launching on Jan. 18 to celebrate the Chinese New Year's Year of the Rat — or mouse in this case. Like Gucci's new Disney-themed designs for the event, there seems to be no better way for brands to ring in the new year than with Disney's most famous mascot.

Adidas' Stan Smith and Superstar styles are the exact sneakers that are getting the Disney makeover for the Chinese New year, and the collection, called the CNY: Mickey Mouse Pack, will give fans three new and distinct Mickey-themed looks. Come Jan. 18, you can shop the Mickey Superstar as well as two different versions of the Stan Smith, but one may stand out more than the others because the brand and studio are launching a 3D print.

The Disney x Adidas Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D will feature a pattern that resembles a comic book and features the iconic Disney mouse in each frame. The all white sneakers even comes with its own set of glasses so you can see the full effect of the print.

Adidas

If a 3D shoe just isn't what you're feeling, the second Stan Smith style features a more classic look. The sneakers are black and white with an image of a running Mickey, his iconic two-button shorts and sneakers showing as he dashes by.

Finally, there's the most colorful option of the bunch. The CNY: Mickey Mouse Out of Office Superstar is home to the same design as the non-3D Stan Smith, but features Mickey in all of his red and yellow colorful glory.

Adidas

If you can't bring yourself to spend the cash on the Gucci x Disney Mickey collection, Adidas has you covered.