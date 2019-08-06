How are you celebrating Halloween? You could make a jack-o-lantern, you could bulk-buy so much candy that you have to stagger down the street with your sack before indulging alone. And you will — you will. But you also might want to check out the Oogie Boogie Bash — A Disney Halloween Party. That's right, this year at Disney California Adventure, you can hit up this Nightmare Before Christmas-filled soiree — and it's packed with all of your favorite villains. And even better? It runs through September and October, so you can start to get your Halloween spirit happening early.

"Don your favorite costume to an all new family-friendly Disney Halloween party where Oogie Boogie, from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, has summoned the Disney Villains to Disney California Adventure Park for an unforgettable night of fun and fright—part of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort," the description explains. "See Villainous! a new World of Color show (exclusive to this event), experience the wickedly transformed Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, walk along immersive treat trails featuring Disney Villains and join a pulsing dance party with the greatest dance crew from the Isle of the Lost—based on Disney’s Descendants movies."

Treat trails, you say? Yes — that means candy. It means a lot of candy.

But it's not just about the candy. Insider reports that while this will still definitely be a family-friendly event, there's a lot more to cater to teens and adults than some other Disney Halloween events. They report lots of special surprises that will be coming your way. Like the fact that the Carthay Circle restaurant will be covered in digital artwork — you'll see Maleficent's vines taking over the building — plus the return of the Frightfully Fun Parade. And, of course, you can expect plenty of photo ops and meet and greets.

Now, you're probably already very excited by the sound of the Oogie Boogie Bash. Here's the thing — these parties are selling fast. So fast that a couple of dates are already sold out. But you can still get tickets in both September and October, though they don't come cheap — prices start at $110 per person, but children under the age of three can go for free. You can get tickets on their website, so you might want to move quickly.

One thing to note is that, though costumes are encouraged, there are some pretty heavy guidelines about what your costume can consist of (no floor-length princess dresses, for example), so it's probably wise to do your research before picking out your costume.

It's hard to believe that Halloween season is right around the corner, but time is flying by. We already know that Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are coming back to shelves to make this fall truly special — and that you can get Reese's Pumpkins stuffed with Reese's Pieces, which is a move that feels both mildly cannibalistic and also truly brilliant. And, of course, there's no doubt that the pumpkin-spiced everything will start to descend before you know it. It always does.

But if you want something a little different, then a trip to Disney California Adventure might be in order. Whether you're a big fan of The Nightmare Before Christmas or just love Halloween, the Oogie Boogie Bash looks sure to please.