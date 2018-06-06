Are you planning the fairy tale wedding of your dreams? Me neither. But at the very least, we can watch other people doing it on TV. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is coming back for a six-episode series on Freeform, according to the Disney Parks Blog, and you'll get to see all the magical moments from 11 different couples, from the proposal to the big day to anniversaries. The series will showcase all of the preparation that goes into turning the famous Disney locations in dreamy wedding destinations, from the Chinese Courtyard in Epcot to the Tree of Life at the Animal Kingdom. This is Disney, mind you, so don't expect any bridal meltdowns or fights with the in-laws — what I like to call the "good stuff." The magic starts Monday, June 11.

Disney has been teasing us with stunning pictures of floral arrangements, wedding fashion, and breathtaking decor, and suddenly, the Pinterest wedding I've been planning seems less than sufficient. No expense is spared when it comes to planning a Disney fairy tale wedding, and this team knows how to create the nuptials of your dreams. We all want to feel special on our big day — like a princess, perhaps? There's no better way to do that than step into what feels like a movie as you're getting ready to say, "I do."

Take a look at some of the photos. This is even better than anything I could ever imagine. This couple got married by the Tree of Life. I'm planning on getting married in a park. The trees are less colorful there but equally charismatic.

And here's a gorgeous table setting with various kinds of pink and purple flowers. The happy couple probably sat here while they dined on all of Disney's most scrumptious and decadent dishes. I think we'll have a taco truck and paper plates. Try not to be jealous.

These two lucky ducks got hitched in front of Cinderella's castle. Did I mention the park we're getting married at has a basketball court and picnic tables?

Another castle wedding. Are those flower petals scattered about? Cool, cool, sure, but tell me — did they have outhouses at their wedding? Mine will.

As you can blatantly tell by the photos, these couples hated their weddings.

Kidding!

As Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons says on their website, "Whatever a fairy tale wish is to you, we've got the magic to make it come true." They aren't kidding. Between their locations in Florida, California, and Hawaii — plus their cruises — they offer a variety of packages for all your special romantic celebrations, whether you're preparing to get down on one knee, tie the knot, take your post-wedding getaway, or renew your vows. Venue? Check. Florals? Check. Food, drinks, music? Check, check, check. They'll do it all, and intuition tells me it'll look just a bit more put-together than the DIY mason jar twinkle lights I've been working on for the past six months.

Whatever your favorite Disney dream is, they'll make it come to life. How about a vintage garden wedding?

Or a Beauty and the Beast inspired reception? Try the grey stuff. It's delicious! Don't believe me? Ask the dishes! Okay, I'm done. (BTW, you can actually try the grey stuff at Disneyland.)

How about a projection cake, which might be the coolest use of video technology I've ever seen?

Don't forget the live orchestra.

Or the carriage ride.

OR THE CONFETTI.

I'm too emotionally fragile to continue.

Mark your calendar. Set a reminder in your phone. June 11. Be there or be a loser. Bring tissues, because you're probably going to cry like a baby. And by you, I clearly mean me.