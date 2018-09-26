If you’ve been trying to figure out how to get a little Disneyana into your Halloween décor and haven’t yet come up with an acceptable solution, good news: Disney has a whole Haunted Mansion houseware collection that’s chock full of everything you need to turn your very own home into the spitting image of Gracey Manor. From a set of grim, grinning bookends to a ceramic plate bearing Madame Leota’s likeness, this line of goods is everything your goth little soul never knew it wanted.

The very first incarnation of the now classic Disney dark ride known as the Haunted Mansion officially opened in the New Orleans Square section of Disneyland in 1969 after more than a decade of planning and construction. It then made its way to the East Coast as one of the Magic Kingdom’s opening day attractions at Walt Disney World in 1971 — and despite its seemingly incompatible mix of humor and fearsomeness, it has gone on to become one of the most beloved theme park attractions of all time. Although a few scenes — namely the Attic — have undergone a few light revisions over the years, the overall tenor of the ride and the loose storyline it follows have gone relatively unchanged throughout the many long decades of its existence; after all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Haunted Mansion merch has always been some of the most entertainingly-themed mech you can get at the Disney parks — but happily, much of it is available online now through the shopDisney site. And hey, wouldn’t you know it? That includes tons of items from Disney’s Haunted Mansion collection. In addition to the housewares, there are also plenty of wardrobe items and accessories — but, I mean, let’s face it: I’ll take a faithful reproduction of the Mansion’s grandfather clock over a t-shirt any day of the week.

Check out some of the best pieces below:

1. The Haunted Mansion Dish Towel Set

The Haunted Mansion Dish Towel Set $19.99 shopDisney Wizards and witches, wherever you dwell, give us a hint, by ringing a bell! Or maybe just, y’know, do the dishes before you leave. This set of two cotton, waffle fabric dish towels features screen art and an embroidered Madame Leota applique. Buy Now

2. The Haunted Mansion Dynamite “Stretch Painting” Figure

3. The Haunted Mansion Travel Mug

The Haunted Mansion Travel Mug $19.99 shopDisney Fun fact: The Hitchhiking Ghosts do have names. From left to right, say hello to Phineas, Ezra, and Gus. They do hope you enjoy your coffee —and also that you brought enough for them, too. Buy Now

4. The Haunted Mansion Appetizer Plate

The Haunted Mansion Appetizer Plate $14.99 shopDisney Is the crow perched at the edge of this ceramic plate planning on STEALING your snacks? Or is it simply GUARDING them for you? Better ask Madame Leota — she’ll know. Buy Now

5. The Haunted Mansion Quicksand “Stretch Painting” Figure

6. The Haunted Mansion Mini Glass

The Haunted Mansion Mini Glass $9.99 shopDisney This teeny, tiny piece of glassware is basically a shot glass; it holds around two ounces. Gotta have something to drink your caramel apple shooters out of during your upcoming Halloween shindig, right? Buy Now

7. The Haunted Mansion Coaster Set

The Haunted Mansion Coaster Set $24.95 shopDisney Inspired by the rhyming gravestones set in the family cemetery outside the Haunted Mansion itself, this coaster set even comes housed in a tiny little coffin. Buy Now

8. Madame Leota Light Up Ornament

9. The Haunted Mansion “Room For One More” Deluxe Print

10. The Haunted Mansion Bookends

The Haunted Mansion Bookends $44.99 shopDisney Some grim, grinning ghosts like to socialize; others like to hang out in the library. For the curious, the titles of the books featured on each bookend are Spells, Tales of a Rat, Ghost Stories, and Gracey. I presume that last one is the biography of Haunted Mansion owner Master Gracey. Buy Now

11. Hitchhiking Ghosts Gallery Of Light

Hitchhiking Ghosts Gallery Of Light $85 shopDisney This spookily delightful little light box was created by artist Robert Olszewski. There’s a secret light switch hidden on the frame so you can surprise visitors with its ghostly scene whenever you like. Buy Now

12. Madame Leota Memento Mori Sign

Madame Leota Memento Mori Sign $125 shopDisney According to Haunted Mansion lore, Madame Leota once lived in Salem, Mass. until the witch trials forced her to hit the road; she then relocated to the Hudson River Valley in New York, where she opened a shop called Memento Mori Curios and Curiosities. It’s not known whether she also set up the shop in Walt Disney World’s Liberty Square that bears the name Memento Mori Relics From Regions Beyond — but if she did, she may have somehow done it after she departed the earthly world: The Salem Witch Trials were in 1693… but this shop was supposedly established in 1879. Hmmmmmm… Buy Now

13. Hatbox Ghost Figure

Hatbox Ghost Figure $70 The Hatbox Ghost was actually part of the Haunted Mansion when the ride first opened; however, at the time, the effect used to bring him to… well, maybe not life, but you know what I mean — never quite worked. He was subsequently removed from the attraction, remaining absent until 2015. He made his triumphant return then — and now, he works perfectly. Memorialize him with this hand-painted, fully sculpted stone resin figure by artist Jim Shore. Buy Now

14. The Haunted Mansion Clock

The Haunted Mansion Clock $80 shopDisney Not only does this foot-tall, mini recreation of the Haunted Mansion’s grandfather clock actually WORK, but moreover, it also GLOWS IN THE DARK. Heck, and yes. Buy Now

To check out the full Haunted Mansion collection at shopDisney, including a dress that looks like the Haunted Mansion ride attendant uniform and those Haunted Mansion mouse ears everyone can't get enough of, head here. Happy hauntings!