If you were looking to fill your daily dose of nostalgia, I’ve got just the thing. Disneyland Shanghai opened Toy Story Land to the public today, and the pictures make it look exactly as magical as we’ve all hoped. If you ever wanted to step inside your TV and live in the Toy Story movies, this new addition to the park is just that.

On Thursday, April 26, guests of Shanghai Disney Resort got to experience Toy Story Land, which is the first major park expansion since 2006. “We’re incredibly proud of the success of this one-of-a-kind, world-class destination,” Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a press release, “and we are thrilled to give our Chinese guests even more to explore and enjoy at the resort with the addition of a spectacular new land based on Pixar’s beloved Toy Story characters.”

Toy Story Land is the seventh themed land in the Shanghai park, built to make guests feel like they’ve shrunk down to the size of a toy. While we don’t have the shrink ray technology to make that possible quite yet, designers and engineers are more than capable of creating larger-than-life, incredibly accurate replicas of your favorite characters and places from the Toy Story movies. If the pictures are any indication, fans of the Toy Story franchise won’t be disappointed by everything the new land has to offer. The phrase “I want to go to there” has never rung so true.

As we’ve all come to expect, Disney doesn’t go small when it comes to their new themed lands. Toy Story Land in the Shanghai park is a completely immersive Toy Story experience. In addition to decor like giant Tinker Toys and life-sized plastic army men, Toy Story Land features three new rides: Slinky Dog Spin, Rex’s Racer, and Woody’s Roundup. Guests can also refuel at the Toy Box cafe and shop at Al’s Toy Barn. (Get it?! Like from the movie! It’s so cute and nostalgic, I’m going to explode!!) And, of course, you’ll also be able to meet your favorite characters from Toy Story at the Meeting Post. Time to start practicing your “Reach for the sky” pose now.

If all of that doesn’t satiate your Toy Story hunger, you can also stay at Toy Story Hotel, which Disney touts as “the only hotel in the world” that’s Toy Story-themed. If there’s a life-size replica of Andy’s room, I call dibs. Y’all can fight over who has to stay in Sid’s room, which I’m assuming they’ve recreated, creepy baby-spider-crawly toy and all.

If your FOMO can bear another couple months, you’ll be able to experience all the glory that is Toy Story Land without having to hop on an international flight. Earlier this year, Disney announced an open date for Toy Story Land in the states: June 30.

A video on Disney’s Facebook page gives guests a sneak peek into the park, showing you all the Toy Story-themed goodness you can expect when it opens. In addition to all the Toy Story decor the Shanghai park boasts, there’s new rides like the Alien Swirling Saucers, which appear to be like the classic tea cup ride but Toy Story alien-themed.

The menu for Woody’s Toy Box was also released earlier this month, and it is exactly what nostalgia tastes like. There’s Pop Tart-esque treats, tater tot nachos AKA Totchos, and a S’mores French Toast Sandwich that you will want to spend the rest of your life with. *starts weeping in sugar-coated nostalgia*

For those of us not planning a trip to China’s Disney park anytime soon, at least we can watch the live countdown to the U.S. open Disney’s website while we longingly stare at these pictures from the Shanghai resort.