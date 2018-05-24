Name a more '90s symbol than a VHS tape. Nice try, there isn't one. Before the age of streaming and the ability to buy pretty much any film you would like instantly on the internet, the VHS was the way to go. Ask any '90s kid and they are sure to recall the boxes and boxes of clunky black rectangles that once filled their garages. It is hard to imagine there was ever a time when one had to actually physically rewind something before watching it. Disney's VHS-shaped journals, the latest in their '90s-esque fare, are sure to make you even more nostalgic for the greatest decade.

The VHS format first arrived in the United States during the late '70s. According to a feature from Wired, the device works by using a 0.5-inch magnetic tape wound between two spools. A seemingly archaic feat now, the video tape was revolutionary in its ability to free viewers from the restrictions of general broadcast schedules. Plus, it gave viewers the ability to rewind and fast forward through what they watch — a new degree of control.

Video tapes have been in the news frequently over the past few years, due mostly to their connection with chains like Blockbuster. A mainstay of the '90s and early 2000s, Blockbuster video rental chains relied heavily on the popularity of the VHS tape for its business. When DVDs came along in the early 2000s, they overtook much of the popularity. But back in 2013 Blockbuster announced plans to close all its remaining stores. Apparently, though, the nostalgia for those old tapes lives on — and in a true Circle of Life moment, has been immortalized in notebook form.

Dumbo '"VHS Case'" Journal, $15.99, Shop Disney

The unfailingly inventive minds at Disney found a way to pay homage to the rectangle that revolutionized film viewing forever. They took the cases that originally held video tapes and removed the inside plastic. In its place are pages of lined paper and graph paper, perfect for all your academic and personal needs. The pages even have a watermark that complements the characters on the front.

The Little Mermaid "VHS Case" Journal, $15.99, Shop Disney

As of right now there are a seven VHS case journals up for sale. Despite what one may expect, most of the journals do not, in fact, depict princess flicks. Film cases available as journals right now include Dumbo, Lady and the Tramp, Aladdin, Peter Pan, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and, of course, The Little Mermaid.

It would appear Disney is trying particularly hard to appeal to the hearts of aging '90s kids as of late. Incorporating one's love of Disney into their lives after reaching adulthood is easier said than done. If you can't swing by Disney Shanghai's new Toy Story-themed attraction within its park (based on the film released in 1994!), maybe some of the company's new swag will fill your hunger for all things magic and mouse. With developments like the Disney's new Home Store coming to fruition, now more than ever before can the kids who were raised on Disney in the '90s subtly channel their nostalgia.

Though, at the end of the day, there really is nothing quite like the VHS video case journals. These journals are not only functional, but super fashionable. But most of all, they are fun, and sure you fill you with childhood memories about crowding in front of a clunky television set, waiting patiently for the tape you just rented to rewind. Once it ejects, you push it back in the receiver and the silhouette of Cinderella's castle fills the screen.