Spoilers ahead for the season finale of The Bachelorette! By now, you know the deal. Becca chose Garrett in the season finale of The Bachelorette, leaving poor, darling Blake heartbroken and stunned. Now it's time for the two of them to officially start their lives together, and that opens the door for plenty of questions about the future. So do Garrett and Becca want kids after The Bachelorette?

Though they didn't divulge any solid plans on the live finale, Becca has always been up front about the fact that family is pretty much the most important thing in her entire life, and it surely seems like the two wouldn't mind having a couple mini Garretts and Beccas running around. In the season finale, he mentioned being excited about changing diapers with her and grocery shopping for family groceries together. And particularly when Becca visited Garrett's hometown earlier this season, they discussed whether they'd like to have kids helping on the farm, as Garrett's family owns an agricultural business, and he claims that helping with that work has made him the man he is today.

"Today is the day that I can prove to her that I'm a family man," he told the camera just before they embarked on a massive tractor. "I'm ready to be an awesome husband and a great father."

While on this little farmland trek, Garrett asks Becca if she can see herself planting tomatoes in her future, or even having potential children out on the tractor with her down the road. She seems on board with the idea, and with the thought of having Garrett as the father of her children.

"Since the beginning, I've been saying that I want somebody to get married to and spend my life with, but also raise a family, and Garrett wants all those things too," Becca said in an interview following the scene.

Though the idea of reality TV love can appear a little far-fetched, the prospect of Bachelor Nation couples sealing the deal with children definitely isn't unheard of — plenty of contestants from Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons past have gone on to have long-lasting, happy relationships that have lead to families of their own.

Usually there's some kind of buffer period while the couple presumably figures out if the relationship is built to last, and not just something they were swept into due to the whirlwind of reality TV romance. Garrett and Becca have no doubt talked things through once filming wrapped late last spring. They may be engaged, but controversy still swirls surrounding Garrett's social media history, and some fans aren't convinced the ideas expressed in it vibe with what Becca wants.

Of course, none of us know the inner workings of their relationship — as of right now, it looks like everything has been worked out between them. Judging from their conversation during the After The Final Rose special, the two lovebirds are going strong, and claim to be learning from any controversy. Barring any explosive drama or unexpected developments post-Bachelorette, it looks like they might be one Bachelor Nation couple that can last, whether they decide to have kids or not.