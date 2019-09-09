Facebook's dating service launched on Sept. 5 — and many users are just getting to know its features. Like other dating apps, Facebook Dating allows you to message people you're interested in and ultimately decide whether you want to meet up in person. If you're thinking about trying out the platform, it might be helpful to know whether conversations on Facebook Dating expire. As it turns out, conversations with potential dating interests won't ever get deleted, but some other Facebook Dating features do expire.

As Facebook explained in a Newsroom post provided to Bustle, Facebook Dating is connected to your Facebook profile, but it's a separate service that you can choose to opt into (or not). Once you've set up a Facebook Dating profile of your own, you can browse through other people's profiles. If someone grabs your attention, you can send an initial message to them by responding to something on their profile (like a photo or an answer to an icebreaker question), Vida Select, a matchmaking service, explained.

As Vida Select noted, if someone responds to your first message, your message thread will appear in the conversations part of the application, where you can continue to message each other back and forth. It also works the same way in reverse — if someone sends you an initial message and you respond, your message chain will then show up in the conversations section, too.

Facebook

It's crucial to know that Facebook Dating users can only send one initial message to another user. If the other person doesn't respond to this message, no conversation thread is created. Notably, though, once a conversation thread is created it doesn't ever expire. Moreover, conversations via Facebook Dating only allow text messaging, CNBC notes, so, if you want to start sending photos or links back and forth, you will have to switch to another messaging service.

While conversations don't expire, other components of your Facebook dating profile do expire, should you choose to include them. For example, as Facebook revealed in its post, by the end of the year Facebook Dating users can incorporate Instagram and Facebook stories into their profiles. However, these stories will expire in 24 hours, just like they do on the non-dating versions of these applications.

Facebook

If you're interested in creating a Facebook Dating profile after learning more about it, making one is a pretty straightforward process. As CNBC reported, you simply click the heart icon on your Facebook profile to get started. Then, Facebook indicated, you can go ahead and set it up. The company says that only your name and age will be automatically included on this profile. Otherwise, you can decide exactly what else you want to include, like photographs, personal information, and more. The company emphasized in its press release that your Facebook Dating profile will always be kept separate from your regular Facebook profile — and your Facebook friends won't be able to see any of your Facebook Dating activity.

With the launch of Facebook Dating, Facebook users have the opportunity to expand their online dating app repertoire, if they want. It remains to be seen how exactly Facebook Dating and its features will stack up against the many popular dating service applications out there, but it looks like its messaging system could help set it apart.