Spoilers from The Walking Dead comics ahead. Negan and his bat, Lucille, used to strike fear into the hearts of all Walking Dead fans, but now that Negan is safely behind bars, a new villain has come out of the woodwork in the form of The Whisperers leader, Alpha. Based on her backstory, it's clear that this woman is a force to be reckoned with and perhaps even someone Negan could respect. So will these two baddies ever cross paths? Do Negan and Alpha meet in The Walking Dead comics? The idea of these two characters coming face-to-face with one another feels like too great of an opportunity to pass up.

As of right now in the show, Negan may once again be stuck within the confinements of his jail cell, however, if his storyline sticks to the source material of the comics from which the show is based, he won't stay behind bars forever. Granted, he was just free only a few episodes ago before he opted to return to Alexandria and go back to being locked up. But that won't be the only time he becomes a free man and it'll involve a lot more than just a walk down memory lane in the Sanctuary.

In the comics, Negan does end up finding himself among The Whisperers, putting him directly in the crosshairs of meeting Alpha.

Gene Page/AMC

He attempts to use his charm and charisma in order to get close to Alpha, claiming that he's "in love." He also jokes about wanting his own zombie skin suit if they allow him to become part of the fold. Given Jeffrey Dean Morgan's portrayal of Negan, it's easy to see him sauntering from one Whisperer member to the other, spouting off sarcastic commentary and admiring Alpha for her fierce leadership skills. But would he really mean what he says or could it all be an act for some greater purpose?

If the series sticks to Negan's comic book origins, then it'll all be a ploy to gain Alpha's trust and lower her defenses. Despite Negan's many faults, he ran the Sanctuary under a certain code of conduct that doesn't fit with Alpha's rather cruel and savage view of the world. For example, she allows her own daughter, Lydia, to be sexually assaulted by others because she believes the apocalypse has caused humanity to become like animals.

Gene Page/AMC

Negan could be brutal at times, but only when someone forced his hand. He wasn't violent just for the sake of being violent, so following Alpha may not be very appealing for him, especially when he's used to being the one to call the shots. Ultimately, in the end, Negan slits Alpha's throat and brings her severed head back to Alexandria to prove that his loyalty lies with them now.

Of course, there's a chance that the series will decide to take Negan and Alpha's storylines in a different direction, so it may not play out precisely like it did on the page. But rest assured that these two should definitely be introduced to each other at some point down the line and it'll be very interesting to see how that interaction goes.