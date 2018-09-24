If there's anyone to survive Game of Thrones, it's gotta be the Mother of Dragons, right? Maybe it's just wishful thinking on my part, because there are plenty of fan theories out there that draw out the opposite conclusion. Unfortunately, this certainly begs the question does Daenerys Targaryen die in Game of Thrones? But surely she can't? Who else would take her place on the Iron Throne?

Ever the optimist, I believe she will survive. What could be better than the fiery, badass Breaker of Chains ruling the Seven Kingdoms? I mean, the Iron Throne was forged by the breath of a dragon, after all. To see such a stand-out character such as Daenerys sat upon that throne as a lasting image for the series end would be absolutely breathtaking — and a long time coming IMHO.

But that could very well be too good to be true, especially the way in which Emilia Clarke described filming her last scene to Vanity Fair: "It [messed] me up. Knowing that this is going to be a lasting flavour in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is..."

So what to believe? Well, there are two theories that stand out to me regarding Daenerys' fate in the final season, and its all thanks to two pretty important prophecies.

Let's start with the (sort of) good news for once. Remember the prophecy of the Prince That Was Promised, y'know, "the mythical figure who will lead the world in the fight to defeat the White Walkers"? Yeah, turns out that in High Valyrian, "prince" is gender-neutral meaning that the prophecy could also be interpreted as the "Princess That Was Promised", as The Wrap points out.

Whilst this isn't a guarantee that Daenerys will fulfil that prophecy — or even survive long enough to — it's something to hang on to for Season 8, at least. TBH, there's more of a chance of Jon Snow being the Prince That Was Promised, which would not fare well for Daenerys.

Why? Well, as the Evening Standard explains, this mythical figure — first known as Azor Ahai — "derived much of his power from his sword, Lightbringer, which he hand-forged and imbued thanks to a huge sacrifice — piercing his wife in the chest with the weapon and causing her soul to combine with it."

And which characters began a relationship last season? Daenerys and Jon. As the two contenders of being Azor Ahai, this prophecy could see either one of them die at the hands of the other.

Is your head hurting? Because mine is.

So, what's the bad news? Cast your mind back to the second season, and you'll remember Daenerys' visions in the House of the Undying. As Redditor Try_Another_NO theorizes claims, Daenerys' meeting with the late-Drogo and their son in the Dothraki tent actually revels her fate:

"Her entering this tent, in the midst of the blizzard beyond the wall, is in-your-face prophecy. Daenerys will die fighting the White Walkers beyond the wall, after seizing the Iron Throne for herself. When greeted by Drogo, she looks at him and says, 'This is dark magic. Like the magic that you took from me. Took you from me before I could even ... Maybe I am dead and I just don't know it yet.' Drogo tells her that he refused to enter the Night Lands without her."

Either way, there's no doubt that whatever Daenerys' final scene is, it's going to be epic. But I'll leave you with this thought: She's still alive and well in the books — at least for now — so at least that's something to hold on to.