The cornerstone of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is its inclusivity. The company launched in September 2017 with 40 foundation shades and disrupted the industry. Other cosmetics brands followed suit and expanded their shade offerings. The brand's inclusivity is matched by its efficacy —this Fenty Beauty tutorial demonstrates how its products completely cover acne.

Dancer and choreographer Ysabelle appears in the how-to video and reveals which coordinated combo of Fenty face products she uses to conceal zits and scars. The before and after transformation is nothing short of stunning.

Ysabelle announces her intentions in the beginning, showing off her bare skin and blemishes. She states that this will be "a makeup tutorial with real face skin, with acne and scars, to show you how I cover it up."

Since her job requires lots of travel and causes lots of sweat, it wreaks havoc on her skin. Therefore, it's Fenty Beauty to the rescue.

Ysabelle layers several Fenty products and emerges with a smooth, even canvas. It's makeup sorcery at its finest.

Since these are problems so many real women deal with on the reg, the tutorial provides a necessary service and know-how.

Ysabelle does two looks in the seven-and-a-half minute clip. She creates one basic look for every day life and one more elaborate and glamorous lewk for going out or working.

The dancer starts out with a moisturized face and then applies the brand's primer. It's all about that prep work — whether your are exercising or doing your makeup.

She then dabs, rather than drags, Fenty's matte Match Stix Skinstick concealer on problem areas straight from the tube. She applies where needed and then blends with a brush.

Ysabelle then dabs the brand's foundation on her face with its super soft makeup brush. She then blends until its buffed and blurred. The foundation stays put even when she is on the go and dancing her butt off.

Ysabelle next uses a matte Match Stix in a darker shade to contour. She blends it out and pushes it down with a blending sponge. That gives her an almost airbrushed look.

She then adds a lighter matte Match Stix shade under her eyes as a concealer. Given her Herculean schedule, she often relies on the concealer alone to make her look awake... even when she isn't.

She uses one the Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks as a browbone highlight and for a wash of shimmer. She dips her finger into the product and dabs it accordingly. She prefers her digits to a brush in order to achieve the desired look.

Ysabelle then finishes her look with the Invisimatte Blotting Powder. It's white in the compact but goes on sheer. It zaps any excess oil in the T-Zone and beyond. If you want your makeup to stay all day, this is powder is essential.

The difference is incredible. The tutorial displays the power and the creativity of makeup. Once again, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty reminds us that this is how a cosmetics company should do things in 2018.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna on YouTube

If you are looking for makeup to assist with acne issues, Ysabelle's tutorial will walk and talk you through it. You cannot argue with the results, which area mix of her skills and the quality products.