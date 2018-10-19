The Lilly Pulitzer brand has its instantly recognizable signatures. It's known for preppy prints and bright, cheery floral dresses with a slightly vintage aesthetic. It's also big on pink. But Lilly Pulitzer LBDs exist — that's little black dresses — which are a closet staple that suit innumerable occasions. From weddings to date nights to work functions to a GNO, an LBD is a wardrobe essential.

Last fall, Lilly Pulitzer did something "onyxpected." The brights-focused brand introduced a custom black shade dubbed "Onyx." You can't and won't find this particular black hue anywhere else. The Onyx pieces proved so popular that Lilly P. brought the color back for 2018. Several iconic, classic styles and popular resort looks are now available in anything-but-basic black.

There are so many Onyx shapes and silhouettes to chose from. The lacy Camella dress, the Caroline silk tunic, the Karlie Wrap Romper, and many, many more frocks come in this not-too-dark yet not-really-charcoal-either version of black.

If you are #allblackeverything and prefer dark clothes over the beachy and cheery fabrics and fare that Lilly Pulitizer is known for, you will be magnetically drawn to the brand's Onyx offerings. If you're anything like me and appreciated Lilly Pulitzer frocks from afar but never pursued a purchase due to the colors, that fashion dilemma is now effectively solved.

This is the aesthetic that comes to mind when most of us think of L. Pulitzer and its wares, er, wears.

But this is also part of the brand's assortment ATM. If you've admired the Lilly Pulitzer silhouettes but weren't feeling the sunny, vibrant prints, you can now shop the brand.

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Scarves, shirts, and other accessories are available in the DNA-distinct, semi-soft Onyx shade.

Here are six Lilly Pulitzer LBDs in Onyx that you will want to own NOW!

1. Camella

Camella Dress $278 This purdy party dress can be your go-to this holiday season. Wear "as is" if you reside in a warmer climate. Add a cardigan and or cropped leather moto jacket and opaque tights if you live in a region with chilly temps. Or grab it now and store it for lots of spring and summer occasion dressing. Buy Now

2. Karlie Wrap Romper

Karlie Wrap Romper $178 This romper is an excellent transition piece. You can wear it spring and fall. It's super versatile and majorly cute, in addition to being an optical illusion. It's a skirt in the front and shorts in the back. Buy Now

3. Jade Dress

Jade Dress $198 This off-the-shoulder mini with the scalloped hem is quite a sexy LBD. It's so your date night "go to." The textured fabric takes it up a notch. Buy Now

4. Sophie Dress

Sophie Dress $138 With its long sleeves, Sophie was designed to protect the wearer from the harsh rays of the sun. It's also a terrific choice for chilly nights. Add colored or black opaque tights for additional warmth and styling. Buy Now

5. Caroline Silk Tunic

Caroline Silk Tunic $248 Thanks to the metallic detail, this chifon mini is also suited for holiday fetes and festivities, a wedding , or a fancy dinner with your significant other. Buy Now

6. Ophelia Dress

Ophelia Dress $168 A swingy LBD is always a do. You can wear it during any season. If it's cold, pile on layers. If it's hot, go with bare legs, several strands of necklaces and stack on the bracelets. Buy Now

Lilly Pulitzer's "Onyxpected" LBDs are so lust-worthy. You're bound to find one or six you love.