A lot of ‘90s fashion has influenced today’s style, from distressed jeans to 6-inch platform sneakers. The nostalgia from the decade’s style is so popular that brands are literally creating clothes like it was 1992. Dolls Kill's Sugar Thrillz drop features a line of ‘90s-inspired clothes that are so badass and cute, it’s a wannabe Spice Girl's dream come to life. Plus, the collection goes up to a 3X.

Dolls Kill is an online retailer that caters to punk-rock, glam, and festival-inspired fashion. The brand’s Sugar Thrillz collection, however, targets sweet baddies using baby blue and pink hues paired with bold and slinky silhouettes. Named The Spoiled Life, the collection nods to a certain heiress' 2000s style all throughout these pieces. The line features 80 new fun and playful pieces in a selection of colorful clothes, shoes, and accessories.

Fans can expect lace negligees, underwear, mini skirts, and graphic tees galore in this launch. Since this collection is filled with so many bright colors, it’s ideal for the warmer months ahead.

Dolls Kill debuted its first round of colorful products from its Sugar Thrillz brand in Jan. 2019 where it first offered extended sizing. For this new launch of Sugar Thrillz products, 17 pieces are available specifically to extended sizes.

Tapping into ‘90s trends in 2019 sizes is made possible in this dreamy collection, so dive into the best picks.

Bra Top

Hollywood Thottie Bra Top $28 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

The aptly-named Hollywood Thottie bra is what vinyl fabric is all about. The bra comes in hot pink with a rhinestone centered brooch and is offered in sizes Extra Small to Extra Large.

Butterfly Slip

Pampered Pixie Butterfly Slip $38 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

This bright pink butterfly printed slip is offered for plus and straight sizes. The print on the slip is unique to Sugar Thrillz and the placement of each butterfly print is different every order.

Jelly Platforms

Million Dollar Baby Jelly Platforms $78 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

These platforms come with a pink foam base with a jelly sandal on top. The shoes feature heart details on the shoe as well as heart-shaped buckle closures. Fans can grab these pink platforms for $78 and they're offered in size 5-11.

Terry Sweatpants

Plz Gimme Sugar Terry Sweatpants $38 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

Dolls Kill fans can lounge about in these sweet sweatpants. Shoppers can pickup the Plz Gimme Sugar Terry Sweatpants for $38 and it even features a print with "Sugar" on the backside.

Rolling Suitcase

Sugar Rainbow Rolling Suitcase $58 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

The Sugar Rainbow Rolling Suitcase can either be luggage or a handbag carryon. With a cute rainbow print on the front and blush surrounding the rest of the bag, travelers can stylishly board the plane.

Sequin Dress

Tinkerbelle Vixxen Sequin Dress $52 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

The Tinkerbelle Vixxon Dress gives fans nothing but a sweet semi-sheer mini dress. The off-the-shoulder dress is offered in sizes extra small to extra large and is donned with sparkly flowers. Just like Tink.

Baby Tee

Too Busy Baby Tee $25 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

Donned with a "too busy" graphic, this baby tee has no time for games. This baby blue top is available for straight sizes from extra small to extra large and plus sizes from 1X to 3X.

Phone Bag

Hotline Bling Phone Bag $38 Dolls Kill Buy at Dolls Kill

This throwback phone actually holds all your belongings. It features all the makings of a giant '90s phone. The Hotline Bling Phone Bag even comes with a little antenna.

Bringing back 'old school fashion is already a win, resurrecting the style and offering it to more sizes is a grand slam.